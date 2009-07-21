I’m On What Not To Wear!

Exciting news Gibson Girls! I recently signed on to be the new hair guru on TLC’s What Not To Wear. My very first episode will air this Friday, July 24. How great is that?! I’ve been absolutely dying to share this news with you, but I had to keep it a secret until now.

I actually auditioned for the show without knowing that I was doing so. I went in for an audition in April for a TLC show, but wasn’t told what it was I was trying out for. They loved my audition and asked me to come aboard. I was so excited — I’m a HUGE fan of the show.

Because of an advanced filming schedule, my first day was actually back in May. It was hectic and crazy but also super-inspiring at the same time. Recently I’ve been doing a lot of live TV work, so it was nice to go back to doing a taped show. When I do the live stuff, I feel like the pressure is major on. When it’s edited it makes it easier.

For me, the hardest part of the show was doing the color. I haven’t done color in almost 15 years! Fortunately I had Jason to help me formulate, which is one of the hardest parts of the process. Once he created the perfect color, I was able to dive into the application. I’m definitely going to have to get some more pointers from him though!

Doing a makeover is fun but a little challenging. Usually the person you are working with is actually really scared of changing their look, even though they say they’re ready for it. My first makeover candidate was Ariel, this gorgeous 26-year-old girl who plays a kissing wench in Renaissance festivals. Despite her brazen character, she felt like a bit of a wallflower and told me she wanted to be interesting.

I don’t want to give away too much of what we did, but let’s just say it was a major change and there were definitely some tears involved! It took her some time to get over the shock of the new look, but in the end she was totally loving it. We’re actually Facebook friends now and she sends me emails telling me how much she loves the new look!

Tune into TLC on Friday night to catch my debut and then let me know what you thought!

Remember, Beauty Is Individual!