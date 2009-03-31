Highlighting Your Natural Beauty

Mac Pigment in Melon

I’m a firm believer in accentuating the positive and bringing light to your natural assets. Highlighting the planes of your face draws attention to your natural beauty and creates a magical glow. I like to use cream highlighters for daytime so it looks like the glow is coming from within. I prefer powder highlighters for evening because they give off a little extra sparkle.

Fresh Satin Luster Palette

Highlighters should always be lighter than your skin tone so they create a radiant contrast to your natural coloring. If your skin is fair, choose sheer white, pink or iridescent highlight shades. One of my favorites is the Fresh Satin Luster Palette . For medium skin tones, go for champagne gold or sheer bronze colors like Sally Hansen Natural Beauty Inspired By Carmindy Natural Highlight in Gold Luster. There are two perfect shades in this palette that are so sheer, they create the perfect youthful dewy skin effect. For really dark skin, play with golden sunset colors like Mac Pigment in Melon for a stunning highlight.

The three key places to apply highlight are:

1 under the brow

2 on the inner corners of the eyes

3 top of the cheekbones

Apply creams with your fingers. For powder highlighters, I love the Stila #30 double-ended shadow brush. One side is the perfect size to fit on the inner corners, and then just flip it over and sweep the shadow under the brow.

So showcase your beauty with shimmering highlight and glow forth my beaming beauties!