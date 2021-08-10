Illuminating Vitamin C Serums For a Glowing Complexion

Vitamin C has long been lauded as a multipurpose skin-enhancing antioxidant with a solid reputation for being one of the top free-radical protectors and anti-agers, as well as a slew of other benefits that we’ll get into a bit later. Frankly, it really is just one of the most effective actives you can use to improve your skin, whether you’re looking to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, restore elasticity, soften the look of fine lines, and crow’s feet, or simply brighten up a lackluster complexion. Best of all, not only does Vitamin C serums help reverse the signs of aging, but it also functions as a barrier, shielding the skin from free radical damage due to environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays from the sun.

Unfortunately, despite its unrivaled benefits, vitamin C also happens to be a little bit high maintenance. It’s notoriously difficult to stabilize and can be impacted a wide range of variables that can render your serum virtually useless without even knowing it. Because of its less-than-stellar shelf life, many Vitamin C products are suspended in silicone bases, which is a common culprit for triggering breakouts and clogged pores. Fortunately, there are plenty of formulas capable of brightening, smoothing, and fading, but are a bit more foolproof than their conventional counterparts. Check out some of our favorite (relatively stable) formulas below.

1. Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C Plus E Ferulic Acid Serum Infused with a power cocktail of synergistic anti-aging ingredients (vitamin C, E, and Ferulic Acid) this concentrated antioxidant serum works to promote an even tone, soften texture, refine pores, and soften the look of fine lines with consistent use. Unlike many other vitamin C products, this lightweight and fast-absorbing formula also sits well under other skincare products and makeup. Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C Plus E… $18.99 Buy Now

2. BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner Serum Infused with a concentrated level of 20 percent pure L-ascorbic acid, this advanced anti-aging serum helps to brighten, refine, and blur imperfections while staying stable for longer than comparable formulas. BeautyStat Universal C Skin Refiner… $80.00 Buy Now

3. Obagi Clinical Vitamin C+ Arbutin Brightening Serum This high-end serum is jam-packed with not only radiance-boosting and dullness-banishing vitamin C (ten percent L-ascorbic acid, to be specific), but it also contains Arbutin to help amplify the serum’s brightening and discoloration-erasing magical powers. It’s also free of parabens, is non-comedogenic (i.e. won’t clog your pores), and is allergy-tested. Obagi Clinical Vitamin C+ Arbutin… $90.00 Buy Now

4. InstaSkincare Vitamin C Serum Thanks to the addition of hydrating Hyaluronic Acid, this Vitamin C serum combats discoloration and hyperpigmentation without causing your skin to peel off in the process. In addition to reducing age and sunspots on the skin, it also helps to decrease fine lines and crows feet as well. The gentle formula is able to be worn day or night (just make sure to add SPF on top for daytime) and doesn’t leave behind a sticky texture. InstaSkincare Vitamin C Serum $14.99 Buy Now