Illuminating Vitamin C Serums For a Glowing Complexion

Vitamin C has long been lauded as a multipurpose skin-enhancing antioxidant with a solid reputation for being one of the top free-radical protectors and anti-agers, as well as a slew of other benefits that we’ll get into a bit later. Frankly, it really is just one of the most effective actives you can use to improve your skin, whether you’re looking to fade dark spots and hyperpigmentation, restore elasticity, soften the look of fine lines, and crow’s feet, or simply to brighten up a lackluster complexion. Best of all, not only does Vitamin C help reverse the signs of aging, but it also functions as a barrier, shielding the skin from free radical damage due to environmental aggressors like pollution and UV rays from the sun.

Unfortunately, despite its unrivaled benefits, vitamin C also happens to be a little bit high maintenance. It’s notoriously difficult to stabilize and can be impacted a wide range of variables that can render your serum virtually useless without even knowing it. Because of its less-than-stellar shelf life, many Vitamin C products are suspended in silicone bases, which is a common culprit for triggering breakouts and clogged pores. Fortunately, there are plenty of formulas capable of brightening, smoothing, and fading, but that are a bit more foolproof than their conventional counterparts. Check out some of our favorite (relatively stable) formulas below.

1. Timeless Skin Care 20% Vitamin C Plus E Ferulic Acid Serum

Infused with a power cocktail of synergistic anti-aging ingredients (vitamin C, E, and Ferulic Acid) this concentrated antioxidant serum works to promote an even tone, soften texture, refine pores, and soften the look of fine lines with consistent use. Unlike many other vitamin C products, this lightweight and fast-absorbing formula also sits well under other skincare products and makeup.

2. InstaNatural Vitamin C Serum with Hyaluronic Acid

In addition to containing vitamin C for dark spot correction and overall brightening, this multipurpose facial serum is also infused with plumping and hydrating Hyaluronic Acid to counteract any irritation or dryness. It’s also choc-full of additional anti-aging ingredients, including Ferulic Acid and plant stem cells to boost collagen.

3. Obagi Clinical Vitamin C+ Arbutin Brightening Serum

This high-end serum is jam-packed with not only radiance-boosting and dullness-banishing vitamin C (ten percent L-ascorbic acid, to be specific), but it also contains Arbutin to help amplify the serum’s brightening and discoloration-erasing magical powers. It’s also free of parabens, is non-comedogenic (i.e. won’t clog your pores), and is allergy-tested.