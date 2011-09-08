Illamasqua’s New Collection: “Theatre of the Nameless”

The UK based beauty brand,Illamasqua (illusion + masquerade in case you were wondering) launches its autumn/winter collection today on sephora.com. The collection includes darker, more highly pigmented colors to take your makeup routine into the colder months.

The new collection was inspired by 1920s Berlin and is a completely 180 from the previous collection, which was a lot of girly, pink tones.

Kelly Cutrone, PR woman extraordinaire, stopped by at last night’s press event to tell us a little bit more about the collection and the brand. She said she hopes that Illamasqua will inspire people to embrace their individualism and to create “amazeballs, bombastic looks.”

Highlights from the collection includes; two shimmer blushes that provide a multi-dimensional factor and can be applied wet or dry for a blendable and layerable look, two highly pigmentedlipglosses that goes on your lips as the same color that appears in the tube, 4 new nail varnishes that have a rubbery/waxy finish to update your manicure for fall.

Illamasqua hopes that the new collection will encourage clients to “have fun” and “escape into self-expression” while “transforming your alterego.”

Launches in Sephora stores September 15th.