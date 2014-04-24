Instant Makeover: A Must-Have Primer

Occasionally we come across a product that bestows an immediate glow, changing our look (for the better!) in an instant. Since we’d be remiss to keep them to ourselves, we highlight these genius finds in our Instant Makeover series.

If you haven’t learned by now that primer is a must, then there’s a good chance you’ll never be saved. For those already converted, Illamasqua Hydra Matte ($48, bloomingdales.com) is a must.

Like a sequel to a great movie, the Hydra Matte is a follow-up to Hydra Veil ($48.68, illamasqua.com). The difference in the two primers is all in the finish. If you tend to be on the oiler side (and who isn’t during the warmer months?), the Hydra Matte is better suited for your skin.

What’s great about this primer is even though it’s mattifying the skin, it’s not leaving it dry or powdery like other formulas out there. This one goes on creamy, yet still leaves behind a surface that’s smooth, primed and shine-free, thanks to butylene glycol, which dissolves the skin’s overactive oil. This new product might just make blotting papers obsolete.

