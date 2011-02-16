Illamasqua Making US Debut

According to WWD, the London-based Illamasqua will make its US debut on July 31 at the opening of Sephora‘s 5 Times Square location.

Positioned as “makeup for your alter ego,” Illamasqua’s makeup concept is intended to liberate women with cosmetics designed to be worn after dark. The cosmetics brand is currently sold in seven stores in the UK and Ireland where false lashes and nail polishes are among best-selling products. It also falls in line with the idea of self-expression as a form of escapism during tough economic times.

Following the Times Square opening, Illamasqua will be available at Sephora.com as well as in 24 more stores this fall.