Illamasqua Launches Rubber Nail Polish

Illamasqua has upped the textured nail polish ante by launching a new “rubber” collection, inspired by the dominatrix rubber boots of the girls of 1920s Berlin. The line features six bright polishes that offer a buildable coverage and a matte, rubber-like finish. The artists recommend not adding a top coat so that you get the true “rubbery” appeal of the product.

The line comes in a variety of bright shades perfect to take you from summer and into fall, with the fun Illamasqua names that we’ve grown to love. The hues are a great addition to any nail artists’ set, pictured above from left to right: Nurture (candy apple green), Optimist (warm yellow), Aorta (scarlet red), Devotee (candy pink), Serenity (bright turquoise) and Prosperity (rich purple).

What do you think of all of the varying textures of nail polish as of late? Let us know in the comments below!