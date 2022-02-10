Ilia Relaunched Its Natural-Looking Serum Foundation & It Has a 5K-Person Waitlist

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

If you watch GRWM videos on TikTok, you’ve seen Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint Foundation. Folks love the way it lightly evens your skin tone and has SPF 40. But there are those who want to love it but prefer a little more coverage and a less dewy finish. Enter Ilia True Skin Medium Coverage Serum Foundation with Niacinamide. The brand listened and relaunched its medium-coverage foundation with a more natural-looking finish.

If this foundation looks familiar, that’s because it was Ilia’s original best-selling foundation. But it’s been reformulated with more active skincare ingredients and a total of 30 shades (taking into account undertones). The vegan and cruelty-free formula contains niacinamide to smooth uneven texture and tone, allantoin to reduce the look of irritation and redness and aloe to calm, nourish and hydrate. It’s all about making your real skin better while you’re wearing makeup.

According to Ilia, there was a 5,000 person waitlist for the relaunch. That’s not surprising considering how popular Super Serum Skin Tint became.

True Skin doesn’t have SPF, unlike Super Serum Skin Tint, but that’s honestly fine with us. Sunscreen in makeup is not enough sun protection and you should be wearing an SPF anyway. It’s more just a nice-to-have. True Skin is also much more buildable. It can be as sheer as Super Serum Skin Tint with a light hand (but not as dewy) or a decent medium coverage that lasts. It feels just as silky and breathable like you’re not wearing much makeup at all. (Love that for us.)

Right now, most shades are still available at both Sephora and Ilia’s website. We’re not sure how long that will last since it’s starting to gain serious traction on TikTok. Grab it now before it’s impossible to find. We’re looking at you, Charlotte Tilbury.