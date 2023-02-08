This Glow-Enhancing Skin Tint Is So Lightweight, It Feels Like I Have Nothing On

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

Back in college, I swore by a total matte makeup glam. I used to love pairing my full-coverage matte foundation with a—you guessed it—matte lipstick. At the time, I truly thought it was not only a ~look~ but I also associated matte with the best thing to hide my oily complexion. As I got older and learned more about skincare and makeup in general, I realized that drying my skin out isn’t always the way to go. And while I still love a matte foundation every now and then, I now reach for lighter, dewier products that make my skin look healthy and clean. Using Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint, I’ve noticed the skincare-makeup hybrid successfully gives me the coverage I’m looking for while still feeling hydrated on my skin.

A lot of my previous beauty no-nos stemmed from associating moisturizing products with further fueling my naturally oily skin. I extended that same logic to sunscreen. Obviously, depriving your skin of that much-needed hydration does more harm than it does good, and when using the right products, it can blot away excess oil and result in the fresh face so many of us are after. Ilia’s Super Serum Skin Tint is a game-changer for when you’re seeking that color payoff and want to feel like you’re applying a product that does that work while you wear it (it’s packed with skin-loving ingredients like niacinamide, hyaluronic acid and squalane).

Whether I’m going to my local coffee shop to get some work done and want to have some minimal makeup that will, at the very least, make me look vibrant as I chug down my fourth coffee of the day or I am heading to brunch with the girls; the Ilia skin tint has quickly become my go-to. For the days when I want a bit more makeup, I simply go through with my normal routine of adding blush, contour and concealer.

The formula hydrates my skin while simultaneously hiding my blemishes. As someone who is now leaning more toward natural coverage as opposed to my previous heavy glam, this tint is perfect for reaching my desired glow. Another added plus is how lightweight it truly is upon application. I adore the feeling of having nothing on but still having a gorgeous swipe of color that lasts all day, and that’s the case when I’m wearing the Super Serum Skin Tint.