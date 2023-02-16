If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I try a lot of new mascara in my job as a beauty writer so it’s really fun to re-discover an old favorite and wonder why I ever stopped using it to begin with. And I’m not the only one. TikTokers have been talking about Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara for years and continue to do so. Whenever a creator tries a mascara they don’t love, the comments read “have you tried Ilia’s Limitless Lash Mascara? It’s the best” over and over. This is causing the cult fave to bubble up again and I’m so glad it did.

What’s so unique about Limitless Lash Mascara is the dual-sided brush. You use the shorter side to curl and create volume, then the longer bristles to lift, lengthen and separate lashes. I like that it’s seriously buildable without clumps and you can almost make it what you want. For example, when I want separation and length for a more natural look, I just apply a few coats using the longer side. For more volume, I just layer and layer the other side.

The formula is also especially great for anyone with sensitive skin or eyes. It contains a nourishing blend of organic bee and carnauba waxes to condition lashes without weighing them down. Organic shea butter and fortifying arginine (keratin) provide volume and strengthen lashes. Of course, it’s also vegan and cruelty-free.

One swipe through TikTok and you’ll see I’m not the only fan. Creator @katiehub.org says “it’s definitely worth the money” and @sarah_wolak says “it’s serving natural, clean-girl vibes.” TikToker @angelaypark swears it’s the “best mascara to get length for thin lashes.”

Yeah, you’re going to want to try this. Grab it on Ilia’s website now. A full size is also available in The Eye Set ($56 on Ilia), which includes a full-size Clean Line Liquid Liner in Midnight Express, mini Liquid Powder Chromatic Eye Tint in Mythic and mini Liquid Powder Matte Eye Tint in Adobe. It has a retail value of $82 so it’s a no-brainer.