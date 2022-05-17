Ilia Combined Sunscreen & Vitamin C into a Skin-Brightening Serum You Need this Summer

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

With my busy schedule, I love a multi-use product but when it comes to skincare, that’s not always possible. Some of our favorite ingredients don’t mix well together so layering them separately gets the best results. That used to be the case with vitamin C, SPF and niacinamide — until now. Enter: Ilia C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40. Now, you can brighten skin, fade dark marks and protect your face from UVA/UVB rays all with one serum.

The innovative formula uses 10 percent encapsulated vitamin C to maintain the formula’s potency and stability, combined with mineral SPF 40, and encapsulated 2 percent niacinamide in a waterless base. Vitamin C works to stimulate the production of collagen and elastin to plump and firm skin, while also keeping hyperpigmentation from forming. Niacinamide on the other hand helps strengthen the skin’s barrier and improves the texture and appearance of pores.

All of this is combined with hydrating but non-comedogenic oils: jojoba, meadowfoam seed and squalane oils.

You might be wondering how this differs from Ilia’s super-popular Super Serum Skin Tint. Well, although C Beyond Triple Serum is also tinted, it’s much sheerer and falls into the skincare category (as opposed to Super Serum Skin Tint, which is makeup.) You get all the above skincare benefits in one sheer, lightly tinted serum in three shades: Tone 1 (for extra light to light-medium skin tones, Tone 2 (for medium to medium-deep skin tones) and Tone 3 (for deep to extra-deep skin tones). And there’s no white cast!

Here are our tips for using this unique product. First, be sure to use the right amount if it’s your only sunscreen. That means you’ll have to pump a bit to get to 1/2 teaspoon of product for the face and neck. Luckily, it’s lightweight enough to do that. Those with oily or combination skin probably won’t need a moisturizer underneath, though folks with dry skin might crave more hydration.

Is C Beyond Triple Serum SPF 40 Ilia’s next big hit? It sure seems so. If you’re ready to look glowy and natural throughout the summer heat, you’re going to want to get your hands on it. Shop at Ilia and Revolve now.