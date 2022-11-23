Ilia’s Bestselling Mascara Is 20% Off for Black Friday—Score Free Full-Sized Products Only Through This Weekend

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I know, I know—makeup can be quite a hefty price tag when you’re calculating everything you’ve got to purchase for a full face beat. We’re talking blush, foundation, powder, eyeliner, and mascara just to start. That’s why I definitely recommend hitting up the Black Friday or Cyber Monday sale of your favorite brand to score a discount or two on your makeup collection.

Personally, I’m heading over to Ilia’s monster Black Friday Sale, where starting November 25th at 12am PST to November 28th at 11:59pm PST, you can score 20% off site-wide (excluding gift sets, subscriptions, gift cards). My browser just led itself straight to putting 100 things into my cart.

On top of this, you can score a full size gift with purchase every time you spend over $150 total on your purchase. On Black Friday, today, you can score the Multi-Stick Palette for free (a $42 dollar value). Saturday and Sunday, you’ll get a full size Liquid Powder in Glaze and also a Mini Limitless Lash Mascara (a $41 value). And on Cyber Monday, get a full size Lip Wrap Reviving Balm plus an Overnight Treatment (a $50 value).

Don’t forget to use the code “WONDERLAND” at check out to make sure you’re taking advantage of these deals.

My favorite Ilia item, the Limitless Lash Mascara is what I’m grabbing this Black Friday. Learn more about it below.

Ilia Limitless Lash Mascara in After Midnight

ILIA’s lightweight and nourishing mascara is made with a blend of organic Bee and Carnauba Waxes to weightlessly condition each lash, while still keeping them lifted throughout the day.

This incredible mascara is gentle enough for sensitive eyes and is 99% derived from natural ingredients.It also contains organic shea butter and fortifying arginine (keratin) to help boost and enhance your lashes. Did we mention the brand tested over 100 mascara wands to make sure that their patented dual-sided brush worked the best?

Reviewers also love the brand, saying “This stuff is the whole package! Just the right amount of volume, great coverage and length, and the comb to get rid of clumps. And no flaking! I’ve never been able to find such a well rounded mascara. This one is a keeper!”

Head to Ilia’s website now to get the Limitless Lash Mascara and others for 20% off now, while supplies last.