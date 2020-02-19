ILIA’s New Skin Tint May Seriously Downsize Your Skincare Routine

As much as we want to look put together every day, we also really want to sleep. Some mornings, getting those extra Zs wins out over skincare and/or makeup. ILIA Beauty’s Super Serum Skin Tint is here to make our lives just a little bit easier in the morning. The clean beauty brand’s newest complexion product is equal parts makeup and skincare. You can probably skip a step or two in the morning and get out the door faster.

There are 18 shades of lightweight coverage, kind of like a tinted moisturizer on steroids. ILIA is calling it a “tinted mineral SPF 40 serum” so if you’re someone who forgets sunscreen, this product will help with that, too. In addition to the light, dewy coverage with non-nano zinc oxide (which promises UVA, UVB, UVC, blue light and infrared shield), ILIA added some stellar skincare ingredients. There’s hyaluronic acid for plumping, squalane for hydration and niacinamide to help even skin tone and smooth fine lines.

You know what’s in the Super Serum but what doesn’t it have? Well, if you’re prone to breakouts, know that it’s oil-free and non-comedogenic, as well as fragrance-free, silicone-free and vegan. “It’s designed for everyone, especially those with skin sensitives (I suffered from acne for most of my life), and realized skin needs to be protected and revived with quality ingredients,” wrote founder Sasha Plavsic on Instagram. “Knew other people probably wanted the same thing – so the SUPER dream team I work with pushed through and we built it!”

Shop ILIA’s Super Serum Skin Tint SPF 40 now.

