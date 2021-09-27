Shoppers Swear This Volumizing Mascara Leads To ‘Fuller, Thicker, and Healthier Lashes’

When it comes to incredible makeup products, we get most of our inspiration these days from TikTok—have you seen the incredible $7 pore-erasing foundation that people keep posting about this week? It’s a sight to behold! But every so often when we go back to check in our favorite beauty brands and see what they’re up to, we spot some new life-changing essentials on our own. The most recent? Ilia Beauty’s Fullest Volumizing Mascara.

We didn’t think that anything could be better than the brand’s Limitless Lash Mascara. You know, the one that has 3,000+ perfect ratings. But, even though it happens rarely, we were proven wrong. This equally as iconic mascara was released just a few months ago, yet it already has garnered some major credibility among beauty obsessives. In fact, it has a near-perfect 4-star rating.

Shoppers swear that this mascara “gives you fuller, thicker and healthier lashes” in just a few swipes. We think the secret may lie in the brush’s innovative design (along, of course, with the actual formula).

RELATED: This Moisturizer Is So Effective, Shoppers Call It The ‘Fountain Of Youth’

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

Fullest Volumizing Mascara

The applicator is thicker than what you might be used to, and made with nylon micro-bristles so that it can catch and quaff as many teeny tiny eyelash hairs as possible. According to the brand’s own consumer studies, 94% of users said that the product “immediately enhanced their natural lashes” after their first use. What’s more: 97% of these participants said that it didn’t clump when applied. Game. Changer.

This, along with the formula that includes arginine (an amino acid that promotes protein development for your body and hair), provitamin B5 (a moisture-preserving agent found in a lot of shampoos and soaps), and weightless waxes that can each help aid eyelash growth and volume, makes for an absolutely revolutionary find for beauty lovers.

Mini Fullest Volumizing Mascara

Shoppers can’t get enough of it. In fact, their love for the mascara is eye-raising.

“I would marry that mascara if I could!” wrote one five-star reviewer. “The mascara catches every lash, even the nasty little ones, and gives every lash its own volumizing moment. It feels light, it doesn’t hurt, and you can wash it easily off with warm water.”

Nothing but respect for a passionate fan. Shop the fan-favorite volumizing mascara here. And don’t forget: If it’s your first time shopping at Ilia, you can get 10% off your purchase. You’ll be prompted to take advantage of this deal when you click check out.