I Keep Coming Back to This Bestselling Tinted Lip Balm That’s Actually Hydrating

If you purchase an independently reviewed product or service through a link on our website, STYLECASTER may receive an affiliate commission.

I’m a total fanatic when it comes to all things lip products. Lipsticks, lip balms and lip glosses—you name it—I don’t go anywhere without having at least one in my bags at all times. Of course, not all lip products are made the same. Whether it’s a difference in texture or color, my extensive collection is justified by the fact that every lip product comes with its own unique benefits. Speaking about the Ilia Balmy Tint Hydrating Lip Balm, it’s a lightweight formula that won me over during the pandemic and continues to be a staple in my lineup.

This tinted lip balm is a product I discovered peak COVID-19. At the time, wearing lipstick wasn’t exactly the move due to the fact that the bottom half of our faces were covered with a mask. Still, I made it a point to apply the balm anyway, even if I was the only one who knew I had something on my pout. Aside from wanting the rose tint, I also was really just looking for a lip product that felt hydrating all throughout the day—I loved that this checked off both boxes. Another bonus was the fact that it felt like I had nothing on my lips so it didn’t give me that bone-chilling feeling I’d get when I had lipstick on and spent the whole time wondering what smudge mess awaited me under my mask.

As we transitioned from everyday mask use to using a bit less frequently, I started playing around with different lip products. I went back to glosses and other lipsticks that I used to wear all the time. Despite my affinity for mixing things up, this product is one I keep coming back to for a quick swipe of color. It’s creamy and has the juicy pigment you’d hope for in a lipstick—all while providing the benefits of a treatment. Its hero nourishing ingredients include rosehip seed oil and shea butter, which lead to a smoother and happier pout.

It also comes in a range of eight gorgeous shades, including mauve hues and darker red ones, too. It’s a versatile, everyday item I can’t get enough of and when I want a bit of a bolder look it’s easily buildable to achieve a more intense feel. One thing to note is that due to its round bullet, the application process can be a bit of a touch-and-go. My fix to this is to either apply a lip liner to define and shape before using or simply buff it out with my finger.

Where skincare meets makeup is a happy medium you’ll always find me at, and the Ilia Balmy Tint helps me get there with ease.