Il Makiage Wants You to Say “F*ck, I’m Flawless” With New Concealer

Another day, another concealer launch but this one you should probably take a second look at. Because those who love full-coverage complexion products are going to want to try the Il Makiage F*ck, I’m Flawless Concealer STAT. Fans of the brand are already raving about the lightweight, buildable coverage that promises to last all day. Hide those undereye circles, acne marks and any and all imperfections with 30 inclusive shades. We told you it was worth another look.

If you have oily or combination skin, this concealer is about to be your new BFF with its natural matte finish. (It’ll work on dry skin too, you might just want a hydrating primer underneath.) The crease-free formula is free of oils, parabens, phthalate and gluten, plus it’s cruelty-free and vegan. What does it have? Intense, hydrating pigments in 27 fair-to-deep shades and three color-correcting hues. Use a shade lighter to highlight under your eyes, your exact shade to hide imperfections and a slightly darker shade to contour. It’s really multi-use.

The concealer’s unique packaging features a flexible applicator and a stopper to make sure just the right amount of product comes out and nothing more. There’s also a convenient window on the tube so it’s easy to grab exactly the shade you want. Take the quiz on the Il Makiage website to find the right shade for you and then shop it for $26 now.

