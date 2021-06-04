Now THIS Is The Beauty Collection For Astrology Fans

For a decade, Carli Bybel has been sharing her beauty tips and tricks with her more than six million YouTube subscribers. Now, the new mom is sharing more than makeup, letting her 4.7 million Instagram followers into her life. Recently, she had some big news outside the birth of her son. She announced the second Il Makiage x Carli Bybel collection in a stunning photoshoot with her pregnant belly under the stars. It’s a collection she’d been working on for a year and a half.

In her YouTube reveal, Bybel goes into the galaxy packaging and the personal names behind each product. First, she brought back the fan-favorite Libra lipstick from the previous collection, which is Bybel’s perfect creamy nude shade. (She’s also a libra.) She also honored her late father with a lip liner named AI.

“I’m sure some of you guys who follow me know that my dad did pass away this past September and it was right after I found out I was pregnant and it was a really, really hard time for me,” she says. “My dad is my best friend and he was living with me for a while and one of our traditions like our nightly traditions was we would watch Ancient Aliens together and don’t ask why but he would always be like, Let’s watch AI even though Ancient Aliens is AA. He would call it AI so I had to name this lip liner after that.”

The lipstick that goes along with AI lip liner is named Taurus, after her father and her husband. “You’ll see the names throughout the collection all have to do with our family,” she adds.

Whether you’re an astrology buff and love the names and packaging or are a fan of Bybel and Il Makiage makeup, you’ll want to pick up this collection. Shop it now before it’s gone for good.

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

The Full Collection

If you need it all, grab the Face Shaping Palette (in Light, Medium or Deep), Blush and Contour Brushes, two lip colors and two lip liners.

South Star (Trio Set)

This gorgeous set gets you the Face Shaping Palette (in Light, Medium or Deep), Libra Lip Color and Luna Lip Liner.

North Star (Trio Set)

Or grab this trio to get Face Shaping Palette (in Light, Medium or Deep), Taurus Lip Color and AI Lip Liner.

Moonstruck Palette

This face shaping palette comes in Light, Medium and Deep with matte bronzer, baked blush and two pearlescent highlighters.

Dirty Talk – Libra Lipstick

This fan-fave “nude” shade is a pretty matte mauve. Wear it with the waterproof Luna lip liner.

Libra Lipstick $22 buy it

Dirty Talk – Taurus Lipstick

If you prefer more of a rosy hue, this mid-pink shade will be your jam. Wear it with AI lip liner.