This New Hair Brand Is About to Take Over Your Instagram

You know those beauty brands that just seem to be in every blogger’s Instagram photos, lying on the ubiquitous white shag throw or marble table just so? A few specific products come to mind: Mr. Smith’s Shampoo and Conditioner duo, NARS’ blush compacts, pretty much everything from Ouai. As of this week, the next brand that’s about to take over your feed has arrived: IGK

Sound familiar? It should.

Launched by four very, very good looking hairstylists—brothers Franck and Leo Izquierdo, Aaron Grenia, and Chase Kusero—the brand started as a single salon in Miami, later expanding to NYC, and most recently, Los Angeles. Among them, the men count celebs such as Jared Leto (that man bun!), Lana Del Rey, and Ciara as clients, and this week, the foursome launched what’s sure to be the next cult hair care line—not just because the packaging is beautiful, but because what’s inside is just as impressive.

Each product in the 21-piece collection is vegan, cruelty-free, color-safe/UV-protectant, and free of parabens, sulfates, mineral oil, and petroleum—and the cheeky names sure as hell don’t hurt. The line is broken down into three groups as a nod to the three cities the team hails from, each with a distinct feel: Miami’s hydration-themed lineup smells like a mix of coconut and guava; Los Angeles focuses on sexy, lived-in waves and color-treated hair; and New York’s signature scent is a mix of black pepper, violet, and leather. The latter features two of my favorite products: The Trust Fund Thickening Foam and the Car Service Blow Out Balm, which cost $29 and $27, respectively.

But don’t expect the same super-matte, texture-lending products we’ve seen flood the market in the past few years. Instead, Grenia, whose home base is NYC, told me they’re so over that.

“A few years ago, we were into the rough, beachy texture, too, but the way color has gone, you’ve already got texture,” he said. “When you add more texture to it, you get something else, uh, not so good. We really wanted to represent where hair trends will be in the coming months, so we added a bit more sheen and softness to the products. That way, you still get that easy, piece separation but it actually feels soft to the touch.”

The result is the next generation of beach waves: shiny, almost glossy strands that look healthy and IDGAF-cool. Click through to see more standouts from the line, now available at Sephora.com.