Shoppers Say This Dry Shampoo Is a Total ‘Game-Changer’ For Conquering Even The Oiliest of Hair

It’s not always advised to wash your hair when you shower every day because it can dry out and weaken your strands. It makes sense, but not everyone can be blessed with a scalp that doesn’t turn into an oil rig without daily washing. If you’ve been trying to solve your oily scalp problems and have come up empty handed, we found just the thing for you.

IGK’s First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo absorbs oil and gets rid of odor with only a few spritzes. And that’s all thanks to the charcoal powder and white tea powder in its heavy-duty formula.

The difference between this dry shampoo and some of its counterparts is that it has specific instructions with how and when you should be using it. It’s designed to be used right before hitting the hay so that it has ample time to soak up all the oil on your scalp. The next morning, your hair should appear good as new. Reviewers say that even after a workout, the formula does a great job of sponging up excess oil.

“This is the only dry shampoo that leaves my hair fresh and smelling great (not at all in an overpowering way), while also adding some volume,” wrote one shopper.

If your locks get oily faster than you’d like to admit, try this charcoal-powered dry shampoo. It’ll help you change your hair washing schedule so that you’re not damaging your strands by cleaning them every single day.

Here’s the lowdown on charcoal and why it’s so effective for counteracting oily tresses. Charcoal powder detoxifies, lifts dirt and absorbs oil and sweat. It’s why you’ve likely seen several face masks and blotting papers with charcoal as a key ingredient. While all the oil gets soaked up, white tea powder comes in to soothe the scalp and strengthen hair follicles. That’s a pretty neat team effort for tackling dirty, greasy hair.

But you can’t just spray it and rush out the door. As mentioned, you should apply it before heading to bed to allow the formula to mop up all the oil overnight. Use it on the third or fourth day of your wash cycle, or after you exercise. Be sure to wait 30 seconds for the powder to activate and start working its magic. For excess powder, use your fingers or a brush to shake your roots. Keep doing that to remove all the extra product.

IGK has a special tip for an even deeper clean: After you wait 30 seconds for the powder to activate, massage it gently into your scalp. Letting the product sit for longer will enhance its impact even more. According to the hundreds of product reviews, the dry shampoo is an essential for any hair type.

“This is the first dry shampoo that has worked on my fine, thin hair!” wrote one shopper who gave the product a perfect five-star rating. “I have always had to wash my hair daily, but this has been a game-changer! This is my third bottle!”

“IGK first class is the absolute best for thick hair. It absorbs oil really well. I’ve used plenty of dry shampoos—both drug store and professional— and this one is the only one, I feel, actually works and completely absorbs my oil,” said another shopper.

It’s easy to see that this charcoal dry shampoo really does work with all different hair types and textures. Whether you need a pick-me-up after sweating buckets in pilates class or simply have a naturally greasy scalp, IGK’s First Class Charcoal Detox Dry Shampoo will help keep your hair in check.