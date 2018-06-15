Iggy Azalea’s New Bright-Pink Hair Is What Punk Dreams Are Made Of

It might be a long time since you’ve heard the name Iggy Azalea. Whether you remember her from her breakout hit “Fancy” that dropped in 2014, her tumultuous breakup with basketballer Swaggy P in 2016, or her longtime beef with Azealia Banks, the rapper has been on a long industry hiatus. But the 28-year-old Aussie is coming back strong with her recent collaboration with FashionNova, a new EP “Surviving the Summer” out in July, and most noteworthy: Bright. Pink. Hair.

Two days after posting completely nude photos on Instagram, showcasing her FashionNova heels, Azalea sharing stunning pictures of herself in a field of flowers with neon-pink hair and a bustier-esque top (Oh, and another nude selfie of a flower covering her flower).

Azalea’s hair shines bright in the sunlight, with a little added help from the handy app, Huji Film. We’re loving this electric color and wondering along with fans whether Azalea is teasingalbum cover options right on the ‘gram. Whatever she ends up doing— or not doing— with the pictures, we’ll have to wait and see. And while we wait, let’s take a look back at some of the other dynamic colors Azalea has rocked. If you thought her new pink hair was killer, wait until you see these shades.

Classic Blonde

Hint of Orange

Purple Ombre

Light Pink

Violet and Pink