If It’s Good Enough for Gisele…

We all know to brush and floss regularly and to steer clear of coffee and cigarettes, but, for perfectly pearly whites, sometimes this just isn’t enough. Yes, Crest White Strips, bleaching trays, and professional laser whitening can get us shades lighter, but they are pricey, time consuming, and can even make teeth painfully sensitive. Yet those of us looking to save money, time, and tooth sensitivity, need not settle for mellow-yellow chomppers. Rather, New York cosmetic dentists to the stars, Dr. Marc Lowenberg and Dr. Gregg Lituchy, are hoping to make us all grin a little wider. And with a client list that includes beauties Heidi Klum, Christy Turlington, Gisele Bunchen, and Naomi Campbell, their advice seems certainly worth a shot.

Some of their pointers: rub Vaseline on your teeth before eating foods that stain, eat crunchy foods that clean while you chew, and stock up on cheese, nuts, beans, and green tea to strengthens enamel, thwart cavities, and prevent bacteria from sticking to teeth. If you still feel less than picture perfect, wear red lipsticks with blue undertones to make teeth appear even whiter – for as trendy as orange-tinted lips may be, they make teeth appear more yellow, which is never in style.

More advice at lowenbergandlituchy.com