The Hottest Man on Earth Is Launching a Skincare Line With His Wife (Who Is Also Hot)

We know there’s more to Idris Elba than just being painfully attractive. He’s an incredible actor, producer and musician, best known for roles in The Wire and Luther. He’s also one of the hottest and most charming men in Hollywood. Now, Elba is adding beauty entrepreneur to his CV with S’Able Labs. He teamed up with his wife, model Sabrina Elba, to bring “wellbeing to all beings.”

Early this summer, the husband-and-wife team will launch a capsule collection of skincare for all genders formulated with sustainable ingredients. Actives are responsibly sourced from Africa, something that’s important to the duo as they’re both Goodwill Ambassadors for the International Fund for Agricultural Development (IFAD).

Self-care was a big conversation during Covid-19 lockdowns and this inspired the Elbas to bring the idea of “wellbeing” to the masses. “Like a lot of people, my interest in wellbeing piqued during the pandemic,” Sabrina said in a statement. “But the more I searched, the more trouble I had finding a resource that spoke to people who looked and felt like me.” They set out to create a line for all walks of life and all different communities.

“We think that self-care can only be fully realized through community care,” she continued. “They are interdependent concepts. We’re trying to educate and help but we also want to learn from the conversation we’re having with our growing community.”

“I want there to be a dialogue around looking after each other. How we look and feel actually feeds into how we maintain our partnerships,” Idris added. “We’re all part of this world, so if we can help each other, that’s going to save a lot of lives and livelihoods.”

The duo will talk more about the upcoming launch, which will also include lifestyle partnerships, on their Audible podcast, Coupledom. Of course, we’ll keep you updated as soon as we get our hands on the products.