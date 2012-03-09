The ‘Ideal’ Woman: What Celeb Features Would You Want For Yourself?

Just as most of us bring in a picture of Reese Witherspoon’s bangs or Mary Kate Olsen’s waves to our hairdresser when we want a specific look, so do millions of women when they walk into their plastic surgeons office. Gripping a picture of their favorite celeb, it is not an uncommon thing to hear requests for Angelina Jolie’s lips or Jessica Alba’s cheek bones. It is a standard of beauty that this BILLION dollar industry runs on and strives for.

Pulling together the most sought after features requested by patients, Marie Claire Australia combined the most appealing looks from some of the most famous celebrities to create the world’s “ideal” woman.

So what makes up the world’s “most beautiful woman?” — January Jones’ cheeks, Natalie Portman’s nose, Scarlett Johansson’s lips, Halle Berry’s Jawline, Taylor Swift’s hair and Anne Hathaway’s eyes.

But can money really buy you beauty or happiness? Sure, T-Swift’s curls look adorable, but can you imagine trying to straighten them in the morning? And side-note, Anne Hathaway’s eyes won’t come equipped with eyeliner. Americans spend an estimated $10 billion a year on cosmetic procedures alone, and while we always support a subtle nip or tuck, when will this quest for perfection end?

Image via Daily Mail