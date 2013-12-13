Your New Go-To Party Beauty Look: Icy Makeup

Nichole Ciotti is a San Francisco-based entrepreneur who shares her personal style, beauty tips, and adventures on the blog, Vanilla Extract.. You can find her at @nicholeciotti on Instagram and Twitter.

I’m the first to admit that getting ready for a holiday party is a bit stressful. Besides feeling pressured to find the perfect holiday outfit, there’s the whole makeup thing. I get that you don’t want to do your regular, Friday night smokey eye. I also get that you want to look festive without looking like your kid sister. I’ve got you, girl. File this icy makeover tutorial under looks you can actually achieve and cue Vanilla Ice…

Before you get started, be sure to prep your skin with moisturizer and primer so that your makeup lasts as long as you do. For this tutorial, I used MAC products, however, there are many great alternatives at the drugstore to help you achieve the same look.

For your eyes…

Tip: Do your eyes first. Eye shadow can get messy really fast, and it’s a lot easier to wipe away any shadow that falls below your eyes pre-foundation.

Step 1: Apply Clearwater Paint Pot all over the lid as a base. This product is a lifesaver when it comes to long-lasting shadow.

Step 2: Under the brow, apply Pro Longwear Concealer.

Step 3: Apply Nylon eyeshadow all over the lid, then add Styledriven eyeshadow to your inner lid.

Step 4: On the outer lid, apply Linger Softly eyeshadow. Blend it into the lid color to avoid any harsh lines of separation.

Step 5: Tie your eye together by applying Cork eyeshadow into your crease, buffing and blending in order to avoid any distinct lines.

Step 6: Apply a thin line of black liquid liner to the top lid. If you’re feeling sassy, try a winged eyeliner!

Step 7: On the bottom lash line, apply Smooth Blue eyeliner. Blend with a cotton swab or small brush for a smokey look.

Step 8: Add feathery, doll-like false lashes for added drama. This look features #34 lashes from MAC.

For your base…

Tip:Apply your foundation with a beautyblender for a perfect complexion. This tool gives you everything from amazingly sheer coverage to a buildable full coverage.

Step 1: Using a beautyblender, apply your favorite liquid foundation.

Step 2: Conceal any dark circles or spots with your favorite concealer.

For your cheeks…

Tip:Using a tapered brush to contour will give you more control and better results.

Step 1: Using a tapered brush, apply Matte Bronze Powder to the hollow areas just below your cheekbones.

Step 2: Apply Radiant Rose highlight to the top of your cheekbones to make them stand out.

Step 3: Dust Blushbaby on the apples of your cheeks.

For your lips…

Tip:Gently exfoliate your lips with a toothbrush to get rid of any dry skin before application.

Step 1: Line your lips with Whirl lipliner.

Step 2: Fill them in with Pervette lipstick.

Step 3: Finish the look with Sugarimmed Dazzleglass

