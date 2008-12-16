Iconic Makeovers of 2008: See the difference!

These leading ladies made major waves with trend-setting cuts this past year.

Gwyneth Paltrow cut off more than 6 inches to create this shoulder-skimming bob. What makes it so special? The front pieces are slightly longer in the front.

Katie Holmes made her cropped shag one of the most-wanted hairstyles of 2008. Not only did this help her shed her sweet-as-cherry-pie image, but it’s the ultimate busy-mom style because it’s so low maintenance.

Rihanna rocks in her versatile crop. The nose-skimming long bangs can be styled in many ways, giving this short style lots of options.

Did you give yourself a major makeover this year? If so, who was your inspiration?

