Iconic Celebrity Hair and Makeup Moments to Re-Create This Halloween

Iconic Celebrity Hair and Makeup Moments to Re-Create This Halloween

by
Iconic Celebrity Hair and Makeup Moments to Re-Create This Halloween
Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images. Karwai Tang/WireImage. Jeff Kravitz/FilmMagic. Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images. Arnaldo Magnani. Design: Allison Kahler.

In our humble opinion, the best Halloween costumes are ones that, well… don’t require a costume. Hear us out for a second. Contrary to popular belief, not all people who love this holiday are completely on board with getting gussied up from the shoulders down. And for that select crew, we recommend getting creative in the hair and makeup department.

If you don’t want to channel your inner vamp with a work-friendly beat, there’s also the opposite end of the spectrum: a look inspired by an iconic moment. From Bettie Page’s classic coif to one of Rihanna’s most memorable Met Gala moments, here are a handful of classic celebrity looks that anyone will recognize when you step out on the Halloween.

1 of 32
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Brigitte Bardot
Brigitte Bardot

French-girl beauty wasn't really a thing until this iconic beauty stepped onto the scene. If you're looking for that "less is more" vibe, throw your hair into a messy updo, and pair it with a simple cat-eye and nude lip.

Photo: Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner

$20 at Kat Von D Beauty

Photo: Kat Von D Beauty
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Rihanna
Rihanna

Pink highlighter wasn't a must-try trend until Rihanna did it effortlessly at the Met Gala. (Don't forget to try this look with Fenty Beauty swag, of course.)

Photo: Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset

$36 at Fenty Beauty

Photo: Fenty Beauty
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Meghan Markle
Meghan Markle

Even if you're not planning a walk down the aisle, curb your royal fever by re-creating the Duchess of Sussex's clean (and absolutely stunning) beauty look from her big day.

Photo: Karwai Tang/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Ciate London Dewy Stix
Ciate London Dewy Stix

$26 at Ciate London

Photo: Ciate London
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Bettie Page
Bettie Page

All you need is a black wig with that classic short bang to channel your inner pinup for an effortlessly sexy vibe. Don't forget a power lipstick, too.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red

$34 at Charlotte Tilbury

Photo: Charlotte Tilbury
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Twiggy
Twiggy

Though we agree that having a pixie cut will make your re-creation a lot more successful, a volumizing and lengthening mascara will definitely take you far.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara

$25 at Benefit Cosmetics

Photo: Benefit Cosmetics
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Pam Grier
Pam Grier

Pick out your curls and don't forget the sheen spray before you step out emulating this blaxploitation icon.

Photo: Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | ORS Sheen Spray
ORS Sheen Spray

$5.32 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Christina Aguilera
Christina Aguilera

The early 2000s are officially the new '90s, which means this "Dirrrty" look is bound to spark up all the nostalgia at your Halloween party.

Photo: Theo Wargo/WireImage.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | tarte tarteist clay paint liner
tarte tarteist clay paint liner

$24 at tarte

Photo: tarte
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Lady Gaga
Lady Gaga

It's hard to pick just one unforgettable Gaga look, but this ombre-mustard hair and pink lipstick combo is just too good to pass up.

Photo: Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | MAC Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum
MAC Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum

$18.50 at Nordstrom

Photo: MAC
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Dita Von Teese
Dita Von Teese

It really doesn't get more Halloween than a jet-black coif and classic red lipstick, otherwise known as the burlesque performer's signature look.

Photo: Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | NYX Makeup Liquid Suede Lipstick
NYX Makeup Liquid Suede Lipstick in Kitten Heels

$5.39 at Target

Photo: NYX
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | The Supremes
The Supremes

Grab two of your best girlfriends and pump up the hair volume with plenty of hairspray (or wigs) to embody one of music's most groundbreaking girl groups.

Photo: Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Healthy Sexy Hair So Touchable Hairspray
Healthy Sexy Hair So Touchable Hairspray

$18.95 at Ulta

Photo: Sexy Hair
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Lupita Nyong'o
Lupita Nyong'o

Since winning her Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, Nyong'o and her go-to stylist Vernon Francois haven't ceased delivering plenty of memorable natural hairstyles to the red carpet, including this towering updo at the Met Gala.

Photo: Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Vernon Francois Styling~Cream
Vernon Francois Styling~Cream

$25 at Sephora

Photo: Vernon Francois
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Jennifer Lopez
Jennifer Lopez

Ah, who could forget when J. Lo hit the MTV VMAs red carpet in this classic updo and bejeweled bandana. If we had to describe the year 2000 with one picture, this would be it.

Photo: Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Butterscotch
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Butterscotch

$16 at Anastasia Beverly Hills

Photo: Anastasia Beverly Hills
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Marilyn Monroe
Marilyn Monroe

You definitely won't keep them guessing the moment you throw on a platinum blonde wig, black eyeliner and a glossy red lip. And because "diamonds are a girl's best friend," you might as well add a bit of sparkle, too.

Photo: Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner
Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner

$3.97 at Amazon

Photo: Rimmel
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Beyoncé
Beyoncé

All hail Queen Bey, whose beauty wins are too many to count. However, we'd be remiss to completely overlook this classic head-to-toe goddess steez from the 2017 Grammy Awards.

Photo: Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter

$44 at Marc Jacobs Beauty

Photo: Marc Jacobs Beauty
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Madonna
Madonna

Madge has gone through so many beauty phases, but her early-to-mid'80s look is the most iconic and easy to recognize.

Photo: Images Press/Getty Images.
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | OUAI Wave Spray
OUAI Wave Spray

$26 at Ouai

Photo: OUAI
Solange

Grab some duckbill clips, practice your Mona Lisa smile and you're one step closer to reimagining the singer's award-winning A Seat at the Table album cover.

Photo: Instagram/@msbellachristina
STYLECASTER | Iconic Celebrity Beauty Looks for Halloween | Minalo 12pcs Transparent Sectioning Plastic& Metal Duckbill Clips
Minalo 12pcs Transparent Sectioning Plastic& Metal Duckbill Clips

$8.66 at Amazon

Photo: Amazon.

