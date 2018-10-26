Iconic Celebrity Hair and Makeup Moments to Re-Create This Halloween

In our humble opinion, the best Halloween costumes are ones that, well… don’t require a costume. Hear us out for a second. Contrary to popular belief, not all people who love this holiday are completely on board with getting gussied up from the shoulders down. And for that select crew, we recommend getting creative in the hair and makeup department.
If you don’t want to channel your inner vamp with a work-friendly beat, there’s also the opposite end of the spectrum: a look inspired by an iconic moment. From Bettie Page’s classic coif to one of Rihanna’s most memorable Met Gala moments, here are a handful of classic celebrity looks that anyone will recognize when you step out on the Halloween.
Brigitte Bardot
French-girl beauty wasn't really a thing until this iconic beauty stepped onto the scene. If you're looking for that "less is more" vibe, throw your hair into a messy updo, and pair it with a simple cat-eye and nude lip.
Hulton Archive/Getty Images.
Kat Von D Tattoo Liner
Kat Von D Beauty
Rihanna
Pink highlighter wasn't a must-try trend until Rihanna did it effortlessly at the Met Gala. (Don't forget to try this look with Fenty Beauty swag, of course.)
Kevin Mazur/WireImage.
Fenty Beauty Killawatt Foil in Mimosa Sunrise/Sangria Sunset
Fenty Beauty
Meghan Markle
Even if you're not planning a walk down the aisle, curb your royal fever by re-creating the Duchess of Sussex's clean (and absolutely stunning) beauty look from her big day.
Karwai Tang/WireImage.
Ciate London Dewy Stix
Ciate London
Bettie Page
All you need is a black wig with that classic short bang to channel your inner pinup for an effortlessly sexy vibe. Don't forget a power lipstick, too.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
Charlotte Tilbury Matte Revolution Lipstick in Red Carpet Red
Charlotte Tilbury
Twiggy
Though we agree that having a pixie cut will make your re-creation a lot more successful, a volumizing and lengthening mascara will definitely take you far.
Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
Benefit They're Real! Lengthening Mascara
Benefit Cosmetics
Pam Grier
Pick out your curls and don't forget the sheen spray before you step out emulating this blaxploitation icon.
Michael Ochs Archive/Getty Images.
ORS Sheen Spray
Amazon
Christina Aguilera
The early 2000s are officially the new '90s, which means this "Dirrrty" look is bound to spark up all the nostalgia at your Halloween party.
Theo Wargo/WireImage.
tarte tarteist clay paint liner
tarte
Lady Gaga
It's hard to pick just one unforgettable Gaga look, but this ombre-mustard hair and pink lipstick combo is just too good to pass up.
Jason Merritt/Getty Images.
MAC Lipstick in Candy Yum-Yum
MAC
Dita Von Teese
It really doesn't get more Halloween than a jet-black coif and classic red lipstick, otherwise known as the burlesque performer's signature look.
Marcel Thomas/FilmMagic.
NYX Makeup Liquid Suede Lipstick in Kitten Heels
NYX
The Supremes
Grab two of your best girlfriends and pump up the hair volume with plenty of hairspray (or wigs) to embody one of music's most groundbreaking girl groups.
Donaldson Collection/Michael Ochs Archives/Getty Images.
Healthy Sexy Hair So Touchable Hairspray
Sexy Hair
Lupita Nyong'o
Since winning her Oscar for 12 Years a Slave, Nyong'o and her go-to stylist Vernon Francois haven't ceased delivering plenty of memorable natural hairstyles to the red carpet, including this towering updo at the Met Gala.
Taylor Hill/FilmMagic.
Vernon Francois Styling~Cream
Vernon Francois
Jennifer Lopez
Ah, who could forget when J. Lo hit the MTV VMAs red carpet in this classic updo and bejeweled bandana. If we had to describe the year 2000 with one picture, this would be it.
Steve Azzara/Corbis via Getty Images.
Anastasia Beverly Hills Lip Gloss in Butterscotch
Anastasia Beverly Hills
Marilyn Monroe
You definitely won't keep them guessing the moment you throw on a platinum blonde wig, black eyeliner and a glossy red lip. And because "diamonds are a girl's best friend," you might as well add a bit of sparkle, too.
Sunset Boulevard/Corbis via Getty Images.
Rimmel Scandaleyes Waterproof Kohl Kajal Liner
Rimmel
Beyoncé
All hail Queen Bey, whose beauty wins are too many to count. However, we'd be remiss to completely overlook this classic head-to-toe goddess steez from the 2017 Grammy Awards.
Christopher Polk/Getty Images for NARAS.
Marc Jacobs Beauty Dew Drops Coconut Gel Highlighter
Marc Jacobs Beauty
Madonna
Madge has gone through so many beauty phases, but her early-to-mid'80s look is the most iconic and easy to recognize.
Images Press/Getty Images.
OUAI Wave Spray
OUAI
Solange
Grab some duckbill clips, practice your Mona Lisa smile and you're one step closer to reimagining the singer's award-winning A Seat at the Table album cover.
Instagram/@msbellachristina
Minalo 12pcs Transparent Sectioning Plastic& Metal Duckbill Clips
Amazon.