Beauty Icon: Mia Farrow and The Girls She Inspires

Kerry Pieri
Mia Farrow is a beauty icon who doesn’t quit. In every era since the ethereal beauty’s 60s reign with Rosemary’s Baby serving as her pice de rsistance, there has been an ingenue with a cropped cut and lace dress, looking all wide eyed in her image.

It’s all about that hair, those doe eyes with lots of mascara, a little liner, and a nude, soft lip. Keep it blond, side swept and fresh. We gathered the girls who have co-opted the swinging sixties with the heart of a poet look, beginning with Mia Wasikowska’s April Blackbook cover and editorial. Who do you think is the best Mia 2011?

1 of 6

Mia Wasikowska for BlackBook April 2011 by Santiago Sierra. They share more than a name...

Cover wars...

Carey Mulligan doesn't have the name, but she is slated to reprise her role as Daisy in The Great Gatsby.

Some necklace love...

Michelle Williams cut her hair post Carey Mulligan, but she embodies the 60s icon and humanitarian in her Valentino looks.

Michelle's 2009 Vogue cover wasn't just a look for the moment  she's held onto her pixie.

