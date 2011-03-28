Beauty Icon: Mia Farrow and The Girls She Inspires

Mia Farrow is a beauty icon who doesn’t quit. In every era since the ethereal beauty’s 60s reign with Rosemary’s Baby serving as her pice de rsistance, there has been an ingenue with a cropped cut and lace dress, looking all wide eyed in her image.

It’s all about that hair, those doe eyes with lots of mascara, a little liner, and a nude, soft lip. Keep it blond, side swept and fresh. We gathered the girls who have co-opted the swinging sixties with the heart of a poet look, beginning with Mia Wasikowska’s April Blackbook cover and editorial. Who do you think is the best Mia 2011?