The Icing on Mineral Makeup

Fusing renowned anti-aging technology with the benefits of mineral makeup, Freeze 24/7 is launching a brand new line of anti-aging mineral makeup: Freeze 24/7 Minerals.

Freeze 24/7 Mineral’s Vita-Nutrient Technology uniquely combines gamma aminobutyric acid, vitamin C, hyaluronic acid, and soybean extract, which all work together in these mineral powders to help the skin retain moisture, even the skin complexion, and reduce pore size, all the while simultaneously plumping and firming the skin. With its specifically designed Soft Focus Effect, which diffuses light with optic minerals to brighten the complexion, instantly diminishing the appearance of imperfections, it’s no surprise that studies support the claim that it provides an immediate 96% reduction in the appearance of fine lines, wrinkles, pore size, and discoloration. And that’s not even to mention that the makeup also boasts of having SPF 18.

Freeze 24/7 Minerals is debuting with a starter kit, the Freeze 24/7 & Glow Basics Kit, available in three skin tones, each with two Age-Less Mineral Foundations, one Bronze-to-Glow, one Cheeky-Highlighter, one Total Face Brush, one Fix-It Brush, and a how-to booklet.

If you ask me, this seems like a match made in freezer-heaven.

Freeze 24/7 & Glow Basics, $85, freeze247.com

