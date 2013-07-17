WATCH: How to Get Ice Cream Cone Nails for Summer

We at Beauty High have decided to declare July “Manicure Month,” a month-long celebration of what we love most: nails. We’ve teamed up with nail art bloggers and manicurists from across America to bring you nail art how to’s, video tutorials, and manicure inspiration throughout July.

Ice cream cone nail art can be fun at any time of year, but when you’re stuck smack dab in the middle of a heat wave, basically the only thing that you want to paint onto your fingertips is something ice cold, tasty and cheerful. So obviously, we’re going with ice cream cones. Plus, we’re hoping that by painting them on our nails it will be less calories! As with any tutorial you can tweak this one (seen above) and make it your own – we chose to add a cherry on top of each nail, but you can get creative on yours and add a decorative cone or more sprinkles (or change the ice cream flavors of course).

In the video above, nail artist Miss Pop walks us through the steps on how to achieve these delicious nails. Below, we detail the tips and tricks out for you. So, what are you waiting for? Beat the heat with these ice cream nails now!

Step 1: Apply a nude base coat.

Step 2: Use a dotter to swipe an upside down half moon on the tip of your nail to get the “drip effect.” We used Deborah Lippmann’s Staccato Collection.

Step 3: And a second layer of color with the dotter for a second scoop of ice cream.

Step 4: Use base coat and a dotter tool to apply a red piece of glitter to the tip of your nail.

Video by Alissa Huff

