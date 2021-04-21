StyleCaster
This Adorable ‘Aristocats’ Makeup Collection Will Take You Back To Childhood

Elizabeth Denton
Photo: I Heart Revolution. Design: Cierra Miller/STYLECASTER.

Even though The Aristocats is an older movie—like, 51 years old!—there’s something about those talking Parisian cats that get us every time. Chances are, your parents busted out the movie when you were a kid and you loved the pink-bowed Marie as much as us. It seems we’re not the only ones. I Heart Revolution just launched an Aristocats makeup collection inspired by Marie. Yes, it’s as cute as it sounds.

This new Disney collection includes an ultra-colorful eyeshadow palette, highlighter in three shades, a brush, faux-mink lashes, three hues of lip gloss and a cute paw-shaped mirror. Of course, it’s not just the iconic packaging. You’ll want to try out these colors and finishes for spring and summer get-togethers. Even better: it’s all available at Ulta. Grab those points!

Our mission at STYLECASTER is to bring style to the people, and we only feature products we think you’ll love as much as we do. Please note that if you purchase something by clicking on a link within this story, we may receive a small commission of the sale.

I Heart Revolution & Disney’s The Aristocats Marie Highlighter

In Duchess (a champagne gold) and Beloved (a pearlescent pink).

Marie Highlighter $8
buy it
I Heart Revolution & Disney’s The Aristocats Marie Paw Brush

Apply blush and highlighter with this synthetic hair brush.

Marie Paw Brush $12
buy it
I Heart Revolution & Disney’s The Aristocats Marie Palette

With 36 matte, shimmer and metallic shades.

Marie Palette $20
buy it

 

I Heart Revolution & Disney’s The Aristocats Marie Lip Gloss

In Berlioz (a clear with a hint of pink), Marie (sheer gloss with iridescent pink hues) and Toulouse (a dusty-peach color).

Marie Lip Gloss $7
buy it
I Heart Revolution & Disney’s The Aristocats Marie Mirror

A metallic-pink compact mirror.

Marie Mirror $7
buy it

