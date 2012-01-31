I Got an Eyelash Perm, and Lived To Talk About It

After visiting Browhaus a couple of weeks ago for a brow touch-up (they do threading wonders), I spoke to Director Ramon Padilla about a treatment on the menu that piqued my interest — the Lash Curl Up. What is basically a perm for the lashes (and will keep you from needing to incessantly use an eyelash curler) I had to give it a try.

Morgan, my lash curling pro, explained that the process would take about an hour, so I settled into my chair (which heated up). After removing all remnants of my eye makeup, she carefully applied a collagen eye sticker to my bottom lashes. Which in basic English means that she taped my bottom lashes down so they wouldn’t be affected by the perm — first step, kind of scary. But, once I adjusted to the fact that my bottom lashes were taped against my cheek, it wasn’t so bad.

Next, Morgan explained that she was going to fit a little palette to my eye lid and then glue my eye lashes into it. This was to keep the perm solution from getting on my eye lid (and discoloring it). As she glued my lashes in place a couple of thoughts and feelings flashed through my mind — first of all, how were my lashes going to come unglued? Secondly, how was I going to lie in that chair for an hour with my eyes essentially glued open?

As Morgan completed the process, and I adjusted to the feeling of my lashes being glued to the palettes, I relaxed. It wasn’t so bad after all, and I actually realized this may be a perfect napping opportunity. Then she let me know that she was going to apply the perming solution (which smelled pretty strange) and she put some cloth over my eyes and we waited for 20 minutes. She then applied a neutralizer and we had to sit tight for another 17 minutes, while I planned my outfit for the next day and dozed off a little.

Finally, the cloth and palettes were able to be removed — and this part was quite easy. With just a bit of rubbing against my eyes and a touch of cleaning off of the solution, my lashes were free and curled! I quickly looked in the mirror and announced to Ramon that I was officially a lash curl convert, and was told to make the most of my results I’d need to not wear mascara for three days. So, now I’m on to the next part of my challenge…

Lash Curl Up, $84, Browhaus.com