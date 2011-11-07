i-D’s Winter Issue Shows an Upside Down Anja & Purple Hair

Anja Rubik can basically do no wrong in our eyes (you can call it a girl crush if you please) but her latest cover of i-D is to-die-for. The upside-down pose, bright pink lips, slightly smudged mascara and flawless skin are the perfect canvas to offset her subtle pastel purple hue hair.

Colored hair is something that we’ve been keeping quite close tabs on lately, not just because it caught our attention during the summer when it became oh-so-trendy, but also because it showed up in force on the Spring/Summer 2011 runways.

This style that Anja is showing off takes the colored look to a new level, subtly mixing the soft purple shade through her blonde strands.

What do you think of the look? Would you try a bold color this way? Can’t wait to see the rest of the i-D covers!

