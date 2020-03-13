These K-Beauty Favorites Are on Major Sale at Amazon

There’s a good chance you’re home right now, working, scrolling through Instagram and washing your hands like crazy. (Good job!) While we’re all taking care of ourselves and each other, brands are still rolling out sales that (thankfully) have nothing to do with coronavirus and everything to do with great products. Take I Dew Care and Nooni’s Amazon sale, for example. It’s worth taking a look at these Korean beauty steals while you’re stocking up on the necessary goods you might need while you’re home.

Sure, don’t spend money if you don’t have it to spend right now. Taking care of yourself is most important. But if you are in need of some stellar skincare, mark your calendars. Korean skincare brands I Dew Care and Nooni are rolling out up to 50 percent off deals on Amazon from March 16-22. Much like Ulta’s 21 Days of Beauty sale, each day has a different sale so save this page to your bookmarks and check back here next week to shop. Note that each sale is also during a specific time (whoa) so set those iCals.

March 16 (3:45 pm EST to 9:45 pm EST)

I Dew Care Let’s Get Sheet Faced Set of 14 Face Masks

I Dew Care Back to Basics Sheet Mask Bundle, Pack of 12 Sheet Masks

March 17 (6:30 am EST to 12:30 pm EST)

I Dew Care Matcha Mood Soothing Green Tea Wash-Off Face Mask

I Dew Care Brightening Glycolic Wash-Off Face Mask

March 18 (7:25 am EST to 1:25 pm EST)

Nooni Appleberry Lip Oil

Nooni Applemint Lip Oil

Nooni Applecoco Lip Oil

March 19 (9:10 am EST to 3:10 pm EST)

I Dew Care Pink Caticorn Headband

I Dew Care Black Cat Headband

March 20 (9:30 am EST to 3:30 pm EST)

Nooni Appily Lip Duo | 2 FULL-SIZES of Korean Tinted Lip Oil & Overnight Lip Mask

I Dew Care Vitamin To-Glow Pack Brightening Starter Kit

I Dew Care Plush Party Overnight Lip Mask for Dry Lips

Nooni Applebutter Overnight Lip Mask

