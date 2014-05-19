i-D Magazine’s ‘A-Z of Beauty’ Video Celebrates the Unique Looks of Fashion Models

If there’s one thing we can get behind in this world, it’s celebrating individual beauty. There are no two faces exactly alike on the planet, and every woman should experience feeling beautiful because of her unique-ness, whether that means going without makeup for the rest of her life or experimenting with bold looks. We’re not the only ones who feel this way, though. i-D magazine decided to celebrate the “A-Z” of beauty in the form of a short video starring some of our favorite models and their individually defining traits.

MORE: Fire Red Hair is in For Spring, Find Out Why

Featuring Lindsay Wixson for her cupid’s bow, Natalie Westling for her freckles, plus Charlotte Free, Anja Rubik and many, many more, the video goes through 26 makeup looks — one for each letter of the alphabet — created by i-D’s beauty editor, Isamaya Ffrench. Besides just being incredibly artistic, the video shows each model as beautiful for her own individuality, which is why we enjoy it so much. Watch the star-studded video below and tell us what you think in the comments!

[i-D]