Shoppers Call This 2-Step Face Peel ‘Magical’ Thanks to Its Wrinkle-Erasing Capabilities & It Works in Minutes

I’m at the point in my life where I want everything on my body to be plump, shiny and new. Unfortunately, the only thing that can really be described as such is an unused car sitting on the lot. Our bodies don’t really do that… at least, not on their own. We need things that help us get there, like lip plumpers that build up our pouts, or eye creams that erase away dark circles. While checking out the latest and greatest skincare recently, I came upon a two-step face peel that helps skin look fresher, plumper and renewed in just five minutes (or less!).

Now, I didn’t really believe it at first. After all, good things take time. But when I started to see all of the incredible reviews for this treatment, I knew it wasn’t just a hoax. Shoppers are calling the system “magical!” It’s not every day you see that. Here’s the deal: the face peel is entirely safe for at-home use and consists of two products. Peel 1 is designed to exfoliate and help your skin resurface while Peel 2 is formulated to plump and brighten. It’s like an alley-oop for skincare.

It’s simple to use, too. You just have to massage Peel 1 into your skin for one to two minutes, then apply Peel 2 over that and let it all sit for two to three minutes. Then, you rinse your skin and you’re done in five minutes or less! Reviewers love the easy treatment not only for its simplicity but for its results.

“I use this product once to two times per week in the evening and it leaves my skin SO SMOOTH,” wrote one five-star reviewer. “It’s helped reduce my hyperpigmentation from post-acne scars and has given my skin a much more even complexion. The polish and plump peel kit is sorcery. If you haven’t tried it—it’s not too late to start!”

According to a clinical study, 100 percent of users said their skin “appeared more firm and plump after one month of use.” Now, let me just repeat that. Every single person who tested this product said their face was plumper and firmer after a single month of use. That’s uncanny, even for the most heralded of products.



These kind of results are all thanks to the powerhouse ingredients used in the kid. The two-step treatment uses vitamin C crystals and lactic acid (an anti-aging essential) to give your skin all of the benefits of microdermabrasion without risk. The antioxidants work together to get rid of dead skin cells, erase away fine lines and brighten the look of your skin all at once. If you’re looking for something to treat your dull, aging and uneven skin, this is it, my friends.