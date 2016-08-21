StyleCaster
The Best Hydrating Styling Products for Damaged Summer Hair

Lauren Caruso
Sure, the pool parties, beach vacations, and summer Fridays are fun while they last, but once September hits, you might find the hot weather left behind dry, faded, breakage-prone hair from all the good chlorine-filled times. We won’t even mention the frizz. And if you’re not really in the mood to get a new fall haircut, you’re going to have to nurse what you’ve got back to health.

We culled 11 super-hydrating oils, leave-in treatments, and styling products to help bring your hair back from the brink. Oh, and if you change your mind about that cut, here’s some inspiration for you.

Christophe Robin Regenerating Mask with Rare Prickly Pear Seed Oil, $71; at Sephora

 

Sachajuan Hair Repair, $33; at Need Supply

 

Matrix Biolage Fiberstrong Intra-Cylane Fortifying Cream, $23; at Ulta

 

Reverie Milk: Anti-Frizz Leave-In Nourishing Treatment, $42; at Credo Beauty

 

IGK Hot Girls Hydrating Conditioner, $25; at IGK

 

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-in, $18; at Ulta

 

Sans Nourishing Hair Hydratant Ultra+, $38; at Credo Beauty

 

Fig + Yarrow Hair & Scalp Tonic, $34; at Credo Beauty

 

DevaCurl One Condition Decadence, $44; at Sephora

 

Alterna Bamboo Smooth Kendi Oil Dry Oil Mist, $25; at Sephora

 

PureOlogy Colour Fanatic, $26; at Ulta

 

