The Best Hydrating Styling Products for Damaged Summer Hair

Sure, the pool parties, beach vacations, and summer Fridays are fun while they last, but once September hits, you might find the hot weather left behind dry, faded, breakage-prone hair from all the good chlorine-filled times. We won’t even mention the frizz. And if you’re not really in the mood to get a new fall haircut, you’re going to have to nurse what you’ve got back to health.

We culled 11 super-hydrating oils, leave-in treatments, and styling products to help bring your hair back from the brink. Oh, and if you change your mind about that cut, here’s some inspiration for you.