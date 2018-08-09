20 Under-$20 Products for Head-to-Toe Skin Hydration

The not-so-secret step to glowy skin is plenty of hydration. We already know that this begins with the stuff we’re putting into our bodies, like plenty of H20 and juicy fruits like watermelon and cucumber. However, what our inner product junkie really wants is a moisture-heavy, easy-to-use concoction from Sephora and the drugstore. And the best part is they aren’t limited to the skin care section.

Thanks to a revolving door of innovation, we now have makeup and hair products that are also giving our bodies the moisture it needs without having to compromise a put-together look everyday. Ahead are 20 of our top favorites, all of which won’t cost you more than $20.