The Lip Exfoliators Your Parched Lips Have Been Waiting For

Scroll To See More Images

You’ve already been grieving the dry patches on your face, your staticky hair and frozen limbs–but none is possibly worse or more miserable than your constantly dry, chapped lips. It seems that no balm can penetrate the shed-zone. Free your lips from those icky flakes with some of these nourishing lip scrubs made to exfoliate AND condition your kisser, so you can swipe on any lippie sans fear of color collecting in the dried-out corners–which is almost as bad as lipstick on your teeth but slightly more difficult to fix on the fly. Never catch a glimpse of your stained-with-lipstick flaky lips again (only to excuse yourself to discreetly and furiously rub away all evidence) with any number of these top notch conditioning lip exfoliators.

This gentle lip exfoliator from 29 First Crush is packed with grape seed extract, coconut oil, apricot seed powder and shea butter to condition the living hell out of your lips after it’s thoroughly scrubbed them. With grapeseed oil as the main conditioner (also an antioxidant powerhouse), this is like a mini facial for your lips. (29 First Crush Lip Scrub, $10 at Target)

MORE: Ultimate Lip Scrub Guide

For a delicious treat good enough to eat (but maybe just use it for its intended purpose), Lush’s Bubblegum lip scrub uses fair trade organic sugar with jojoba oil to gently polish your pout while tasting mouth-wateringly sweet. (Lush Bubblegum Lip Scrub, $9.95 at Lushusa.com)

Charlotte Tilbury is the makeup queen of confident and glamorous beauty. Her new Lip Love is a Honey Bee lip scrub that uses natural sugar in a creamy formula with jojoba and olive oil, shea butter, cocoa seed butter and beeswax to hydrate, soften, and protect your lips. A bit of vitamin E is the conditioning icing on this cake. (Charlotte Tilbury Lip Love Lip Scrub, $28 at Beautylish)

You can’t beat this affordable and quality lip exfoliator from E.L.F. With vitamin E, Shea Butter, Avocado, Grape and Jojoba Oils, it’s the perfect cocktail of moisturizing, conditioning and nourishing, and all for less than the cost of a venti latte. (E.L.F Lip Exfoliator, $3 at Target)

Being that Fresh has a whole dedicated sugar skincare collection, it makes sense that a lip polish would be thrown into the mix. This one mixes a pretty even ratio of brown sugar with jojoba oil and shea butter for an experience that’s thoroughly exfoliating as much as it in conditioning. (Fresh Sugar Lip Polish, $22.50 at Fresh)

MORE: The One Thing: A Gentle And Effective Lip Scrub

Shea Moisture uses apricot seeds and sugar to scrub your lips smooth, while organic shea butter, Avocado oil, Aloe Vera and Orange Peel Oil hydrates and moisturizes your lips with a semi-glossy finish. (SheaMoisture Lip Exfoliator, $6.79 at Target)

Tarte’s Maracuja line has a lip exfoliator that does away with your flakes via raw natural sugar, and then proceeds to condition and pamper them with maracuja oil, antioxidants and vitamin C. (Tarte Maracuja Lip Exfoliator, $16 at Tarte)

MORE: DIY Fixes For Chapped Lips

With Honey, Walnut Shell Powder and Glycerin, this lip scrub is an uber-hydrating and gently exfoliating treatment. Tons of plant-based ingredients round this one up to be a great natural benefit for your lips.

(Missha M Smoothing Care Lip Scrub, $8 at Misshaus.com)