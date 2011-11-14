‘Hunger Games’ Trailer Shows Jennifer Lawrences’ Many Looks

There are a lot of reasons to be excited about The Hunger Games, but more than the action, the fighting, or the love story, what I am the most excited for are the signature beauty looks known in the books.

The first full-length trailer was released today for the March 23 premiere and itshowed a sneak peek of the exaggerated makeup and hair looks described in the books,but more importantly we got to see a bit of Katniss Everdeen’s interview dress and hair. Her fiery red one shoulder dress paled in comparison to to the intricately braided updo that we all imagined in our heads while reading the first book of this trilogy. In the books, Cinna and his team of stylist primped and pampered Katniss not to make her beautiful but “to make an impression.”

It seems like it would be impossible to make Jennifer Lawrence look any more beautiful, but from what we could tell from the trailer, this scene in the movie won’t disappoint fans of the books.