‘Hunger Games’ Hairstylist Reveals Favorite Look From Film

If you haven’t been able to tell already, we are pretty excited for the March 23 release of The Hunger Games. But with only one movie trailer to go off of, we are starved for more sneak peeks into the film’s beauty looks.

Luckily, we got the chance to hear from lead hairstylist on set, Linda Flowers. She spilled everything from how she created Katniss’ signature braid to what was her favorite beauty look to work on. Hint: It’s one we haven’t seen yet!

Had you read the books before you had started working on TheHungerGames set? Were you excited to get to do the crazy hairstyles that they described in the book?

I did not read the books until I got assigned to do the movie and then I read all three and could notput them down.Yes, once I read the books I was so excited mostly because there whereno guide lines of what this future looked like style wise so I knew Icould be creative. Also there was so much hair color work more thenany movie I have ever worked on.

Where did you get your inspiration for lead characters, like Effie, and their signature “Capitol” hair?

I got my inspiration from the classics and old Hollywood, mixed itwith contemporary textures and colors to create contemporary classics.

What was the biggestchallengeyou had while on set and filming?

The humidity was very high and the hours where long, so keeping the creative thoughts going while being very tired

Can you tell me about Katniss’ signature braid… how did you come up with that concept and get that look?

Katniss’ signature braid took about 20 minutes — I first used the TopStyler by InStyler to create texture in her hair then I did a French braid from her left side scooping down her nape and over to theright side. I tried to create something a little more interesting thenjust a side braid.

What look was the most fun to style?

I loved doing Jennifer’s — Katniss’ hair when she was coming home from thegames. She wore a pink dress that looked like it was from the 50’s so Iused the TopStyler and did figure 8’s and 1 finger curls with thec-shells to get a contemporary finger wave style like a 50’s old

Hollywood look. I believe it portrayed how much she had grown up fromthegamesand came into her own as a young women because it wasclassic and soft. And of course Effie (Elizabeth Banks) was really fun, she was sophisticated yet whimsical. How often do you get to putpink and green hair on someone?