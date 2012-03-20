‘Hunger Games’ Beauty: Everything You Need To Know About The Film’s Hair & Makeup Looks

It’s fast approaching – we can actually count down to The Hunger Games film premiere in a measure of hours. We know you’re just as excited as we are about the fact that we get to see the colorful world of Panem come to life in four short days.
In an attempt to get our District 12 fix before the midnight premiere (which you can be certain we’re attending), we hunted down (a little Games humor there) any and every piece of insider hair and makeup information we could get our hands on. Are you obsessed with Katniss’ braids? Did you scramble to get your hands on some China Glaze Capitol Colours? Have you been trying to figure out how the hairstylists came up with 500 hair colors for the movie? Rest easy, Hunger Games fangirls and guys, we’ve compiled a list of everything you’re dying to know – and everything you didn’t even know you were dying to know.
Click through the slideshow to get your dose of Panem beauty just in time for 'The Hunger Games' premiere this Friday!
Linda Flowers, the lead hairstylist, tells us that her favorite look for Katniss was her look coming home from the Games, which was created using the TopStyler.
For Katniss' signature braid, Flowers used a reverse french braid that started right below the left ear and looped it around, dipping down at the nape of her neck, to her right side- so her hair would be out of the way of her bow and arrow!
Jennifer Lawrence's hair was changed from sandy blonde to brunette, and Liam Hemsworth's hair went in the same direction.
Going along with the other main actors in the film, natural brunette Josh Hutcherson dyed his hair blonde to play Peeta.
The hair team used, Joico Vero K-PAK color to dye the hair pieces and all of the actors' hair.
Cherry Petenbrink was the lead hair color designer for all of the leads and over 500 extras in the film. She and her team had to create over 500 different hair color designs for the movie extras and capitol citizens.
The hair designers looked to make the wigs more high fashion than clown couture.
The nails used on Elizabeth Banks (Effie Trinket) were so constricting that she couldn't even use the bathroom!
During the Opening Ceremony scene, makeup artist Neill used MAC Eyeshadow in Orange, Urban Decay False Eyelashes in Lure, MAC Lustre Drops in Sunrush, and L'Oreal Infallible Lip Gloss in Fiery.
To get Jennifer's look as Katniss try using what they did in the film, MakeUp Forever HD Microfinish Blush.
The women in the movie weren't the only ones who got to have some fun with their makeup. Cinna, Katniss' stylist, is known for his signature gold eyeliner. For the movie, MakeUp Forever in "Metal Powder" was used.
Setting our hearts afire, China Glaze released these "Capitol Colors" nail polish collection inspired by the film.
Effie Trinket (Elizabeth Banks) modeled for the ad for the China Glaze "Capitol Colors" Hunger Games nail collection, but the ad also showcased her cool cut out lashes that she will don in the film.
Wanna get Head Gamekeeper Seneca Crane's cool beard? In anticipation of the film's release, many beauty ads centering around the characters were released.