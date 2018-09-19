How Selena Gomez’s Makeup Artist Uses Aquaphor to Transform Powder Eyeshadow

What do Meghan Markle, Zendaya and Sofia Richie have in common? Besides adoring fans and impeccable style, they’re members of the unofficial, A-list Aquaphor fan club. Like us mere mortals, they’ve also discovered ways to utilize the iconic drugstore product beyond your basic moisturizing.

For instance, Richie prefers sleeping with it under her eyes to prevent bags, while Markle’s makeup artist uses it to enhance the high shine payoff of highlighter. Unsurprisingly, there’s yet another way to harness its transformative capabilities. In an interview with Huda Beauty, Selena Gomez’s makeup artist Hung Vanngo–who also works with Bella Hadid and Emily Ratajkowski–revealed that his go-to hack involves the budget-friendly formula.

“My best and only makeup trick is mixing powder eyeshadow with Aquaphor to create a cream shadow,” he said. “You can also do this with a powder blush to create a cream blush.” Considering the fact that it’s also super hydrating, this a smart way to treat your skin and up the pigment payoff of your makeup simultaneously. Why didn’t we think of this?

In the same interview, Vanngo also delved into more of his favorite products, including a high-volume mascara (Marc Jacobs Velvet Noir Major Volume Mascara), mask must-have (Summer Fridays Jet Lag Mask) and liquid highlighter (Marc Jacobs Dew Drop Coconut Gel Highlighter) for achieving a dewy glow. If we were you, we’d grab a pen and write down every product name before your next Sephora shopping trip.