Humidity-Proof Hairstyles

Finding a hairstyle that holds up to summer’s hot and humid temperatures doesn’t have to be a struggle. In fact, three of the season’s hottest trends — waves, braids and ponytails — not only look fabulous, they’re also insanely practical. The secret behind their wearability is all in the texture: a messy, slightly undone finish allows you to be less precise with the style and drastically reduces your chances of a total tress meltdown. Here’s how to do them:

Beachy Waves

“There’s something very organic about natural waves that is very sexy,” says TresemmÃ© celebrity hairstylist Mara Roszak, whose clients include Zooey Deschanel and Halle Berry. Not only do they look great, they’re also super-easy to achieve. If

you already have a natural wave, apply an anti-frizz cream to

towel-dried hair to define texture and reduce frizz, then scrunch your

hair and twist sections away from your face. Her pick: TresemmÃ© Anti-Frizz Secret Smoothing CrÃ¨me. If you have straight hair, spritz a spray gel on wet hair to

create texture, then scrunch all over and finger-tousle as you dry it.

Audrina Patridge (left) and Halle Berry (right) rock the beachy wave hairstyle.

Photos: Â© Jordan Strauss/WireImage.com; Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Braids & Twists

“Braids are a great way to open up the face, tame thick tresses or give

texture to fine hair. It’s also a great option when you are having a

bad hair day,” says Herbal Essences celebrity stylist Charles Baker

Strahan, whose celeb clients include Blake Lively and Leighton Meester. Start with dry hair that has a wavy texture, which will hold the braid. Take small sections of hair at your part or hairline, then braid

to the ends. Secure with a clear elastic and lightly spritz the braid

with a spray gel. His pick: Herbal Essences Set Me Up Spray Gel. Loosely tuck the bottom of the braid under other pieces of hair so that the ends aren’t visible.

Zooey Deschanel (left) and Lauren Conrad are fans of the plaited look.

Photos: Â© Steve Granitz/WireImage.com; Sara De Boer/Retna Ltd.

Pretty Ponytails

Turn a boring ponytail into a fun and flirty style by adding in some

waves and twists. Start with dry, wavy hair. Gather strands up loosely

into a ponytail, leaving a few front pieces loose. Secure the ponytail

with an elastic, then loosely twist the front strands. Pin them back,

then set the style with a light hold, flexible hairspray. We like Oribe Superfine Hair Spray.