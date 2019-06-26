Every Fine Hair-Friendly Product You Need to Conquer Humidity This Summer

Scroll To See More Images

What’s so great about a hot summer day? In the mind of a woman born with fine hair, this means that an aggressive amount of humidity is about to create a halo of flyaways around your face frame. We’ve all been through our fair share of anti-frizz mousses, root sprays, and gels in an attempt to hold styling and fix the frizz. Although these products surely accomplish their purpose of being “anti-frizz” solutions, unacknowledged risks and symptoms also include: sticky residue, rubbery textures, and heavy hair. To state the obvious, owning a reliable anti-humidity hair product that won’t weigh down hair is a beauty closet must-have for all of the fine-haired women of the world.

So, as the sun rises and peeks through your window for a friendly wake-up call–don’t let your hair tell you no to enjoying a day full of Vitamin D and sun-kissed skin. It’s time to outsmart the pretty packaging and propaganda-filled products that fool you into drowning in a pool of humidity. Here’s a galore of lightweight, anti-frizz hair products that have been eagerly waiting to shut your fine hair up and rid you of the sticky grossness that follows a hot day.

Kérastase Lacque Dentelle Hair Spray

Hairsprays are usually the epitome of sticky and heavy-weight products. That’s why it’s so important to choose the right one. Kérastase’s micro-fine diffusion hairspray offers a buildable hold, a flexible and long-lasting finish, UV filter and heat protection, and anti-frizz and humidity protection.

$28 at Kérastase

Kérastase Volume In Power Texturizing Spray

Looking for immediate body, volume, and grip? This texturizing spray does it all while providing anti-humidity protection (great for second-day hair styling) and invisible formula without oily or white residue.

$28 at Kérastase

Alterna Bamboo Smooth Anti-Humidity Hair Spray

This is a weightless, ultra-dry, humidity-resistant hair spray that combines strengthening pure organic bamboo extract and smoothing organic kendi oil. It locks out frizz while locking in style, making it the perfect holding product for fine hair.

$18 at Sephora

Aveda Brilliant Anti-Humectant Pomade

This glossy pomade prevents frizziness and flyaways while repelling moisture. The lightweight product carries Aveda’s signature aroma with jasmine, rose, organic clove, and other pure flower and plant essences.

$25 at Aveda

Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

A weightless, protective finishing spray that prevents frizz on dry hair by providing intense humidity protection on any finished style. This spray is intended for fine, medium, and thick hair textures and also provides a conditioning agent.

$15 at Sephora

Ouai Finishing Crème

A lightweight cream that protects from heat styling, smooths dry ends and gives fine to medium hair that lived-in look with a light-reflective shine. This product tames frizz, provides lift and reflective shine and gives the hair a lustrous finish.

$24 at Sephora

Verb Ghost Oil

Verb’s Ghost Oil is the ultimate hair oil for fine hair. It is a vanishing daily restorative oil that weightlessly revitalizes, strengthens, and smooths for soft, glossy hair from roots to ends.

$16 at Sephora

IGK Crybaby Anti-Frizz Smoothing Serum

This lightweight serum-in-oil formula is intended for fine and medium hair textures, eliminating frizz and adding shine without weighing your hair down or feeling greasy.

$25 at Sephora

Verb Ghost Prep

This lightweight priming treatment is formulated to moisture, detangle and provide heat protection. The pro-vitamin B5 ingredient naturally thickens and provides body to your hair, while also hydrating the scalp.

$16 at Sephora

Kiehl’s Silk Groom Serum

A unique, ultra-light, and non-greasy (!!) hair serum. Finally. Kiehl’s special serum smooths frizz, conditions dry ends, and controls hair without weighing it down.

$18 at Kiehl’s

Aveda Smooth Infusion Nourishing Styling Creme

Get ready to greet humidity with love, not hate, when you use Aveda’s Nourishing Styling Creme. This product helps seal in moisture and lock out frizz all day–even in intense humidity.

$26 at Aveda

Kérastase Fluidissime Anti-Frizz Spray

More from Kérastase, because they just get it. Their classic anti-frizz spray provides shine and control with 72 hours of frizz protection.

$37 at Kérastase

Kérastase Sérum Oléo

Lastly (and my personal favorite), Kérastase’s Relax Hair Oil Serum. This hair oil reduces volume, detangles hair and provides smoothness with long-lasting frizz protection. The product works either as a treatment while your hair is wet or smoothed onto dry hair as a finishing touch. All-in-all, it is liquid gold for the hair.

$32 at Kérastase

