Humidity Help For Every Hair Type

Sticky weather and dry heat are a recipe for disaster when it comes to hair. Luckily celeb stylist Sean Jahanbigloo of LA’s Juan Juan Salon gave us the low-down on how to beat the heat no matter what your hair type is.
Thick Hair
Lily Collins embraces her thick mane with slightly curled ends and scattered layers for a hairstyle that'll last even when the temperature rises. "Stay away from mousse and volumizing products because you don't need to create more volume; with thick hair (it) will just weigh it down," says Sean Jahanbigloo.
Fine Hair
Sean Jahanbigloo knows just how to handle Cameron Diaz's fine hair since he's actually styled it before. He suggests using mousses and volumizing lotions to help create more lift while still protecting the fine strands from frizz.
Curly Hair
To keep the shape of your curls in humid climates use products that are designed to enhance them or activate the shape like sprays and creams. Sean Jahanbigloo advises avoiding alcohol-based products for curly-haired girls like Aly Michalka as they tend to dry out hair, which can lead to frizz.
Course Hair
If you have coarse hair like Chanel Iman, the key to battling the heat is by using straightening creams and oils to help control it while adding shine and keeping frizz to a minimum. A big no-no for coarse locks is volumizing products. "It will actually make it frizz more out of control," says Sean Jahanbigloo.