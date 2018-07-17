StyleCaster
15 Styling Products That’ll Shield Your Hair from the Summer Heat

by
Photo: Allison Kahler/STYLECASTER.

We’re knee-deep in that time of year when it seems standing outside for mere seconds can result in our hair looking as if we’ve been electrocuted. A blowout spoiled by sweaty edges, coily curls stretched into fuzzy, ill-defined strands, and slicked-back ponytails laden with thick flyaways—we’ve all been there. And while it would be wonderful to have a stylist at our beck and call in the middle of sweltering hot days, we all know that’s a faint dream for most of us.

MORE: 15 Products That Give Protective Styles Lasting Power

So instead, we’re tasked with finding style products that will aptly provide a barrier between our hair and the moisture in the air. Even if frizz isn’t something that bothers you, celebrity hairstylist Jessica Hoffman says that products typically labeled “anti-frizz” are a great way to add shine and flexible hold to your strands. However, those with naturally curly hair benefit especially well from a volumizing foam, as the formula is less likely to disrupt your curl pattern. But above all, combating humidity really starts in the shower with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner.

MORE: A Definitive Guide to Bangs

“Here is a wonder product that fits the bill perfectly: NuMe’s White Truffle Shampoo (White truffle is known as one of the most hydrating ingredients on earth, by the way!), which will saturate your strands with nourishing, moisturizing orchid and jasmine extracts and evening primrose oil,” she says. “Start with this to ensure that your hair is protected and prepped to battle humidity.”

Once you’re done locking down a solid cleansing combo, peruse 15 of our favorite styling products for taking your humidity protection beyond the house.

STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging® Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter

A cream-to-oil formula made to smooth and soften thicker hair types.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Alterna Hair Care
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | amika Curl Corps Defining Cream
Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream

Tapioca starch in this curl definer provides a soft hold, while oat peptides form a protective barrier against the elements.

$25 at Amika

Photo: amika
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse
Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse

A non-crunchy hairspray for thick hair that provides hold and lifts hair from the root.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Sexy Hair
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil
Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil

Get glossy, editorial-level curls with this formula that provides the hold of a gel and the hydration of a nourishing oil.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Bumble and bumble
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam Lightweight Body Booster
DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam Lightweight Body Booster

An alcohol-free foam that provides light hold and definition to curls.

Available on Amazon

Photo: DevaCurl
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher
Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher

A soft, nonsticky spray that provides hold and protection from humidity.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Joico
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Not Your Mother's Kinky Moves Curl Defining Hair Cream
Not Your Mother's Kinky Moves Curl Defining Hair Cream

Natural grapeseed and jasmine smooth and define curls, while also holding them in place throughout the day.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Not Your Mother's
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Klorane Leave-In Cream with Papyrus Milk
Klorane Leave-In Cream with Papyrus Milk

A lightweight leave-in that provides hold without weighing the hair down.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Klorane
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield
Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield

Use this on dry hair to keep it from poufing up by day's end.

$23 at Sephora

Photo: Living Proof
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Marc Anthony Refreshing Coconut Clear Dry Conditioner
Marc Anthony Refreshing Coconut Clear Dry Conditioner

Refresh your blowout and lock the style in place with this innovative conditioner formula.

Available on Amazon

Photo: Marc Anthony
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray
OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray

The shea butter and marula oil in this hydrating hairspray ensure that it won't leave your hair crunchy and flaky.

$8.99 at Walgreens

Photo: OGX
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Ouidad Advanced Climate Control® Heat and Humidity Gel
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel

Wheat protein and polymers expand with your hair, so you're never without protection as you step into the humid air.

$10–$75 at Ouidad

Photo: Ouidad
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | SheaMoisture Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment
SheaMoisture Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment

Run this through wet hair and either air-dry or diffuse to lock in the formula and step into the summer sun worry-free.

Available on Amazon

Photo: SheaMoisture
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream
Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream

The behentrimonium chloride in this leave-in is what conditions and keeps the hair from forming static.

$13–$34 at Sephora

Photo: Moroccanoil
STYLECASTER | Best Hair Products for Humidity | Reverie Anti Frizz Milk
Reverie Anti Frizz Milk

An oil-cream formula that protects and moisturizes without weighing any hair type down.

$42–$64 at Sephora

Photo: Reverie

