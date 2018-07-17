15 Styling Products That’ll Shield Your Hair from the Summer Heat

We’re knee-deep in that time of year when it seems standing outside for mere seconds can result in our hair looking as if we’ve been electrocuted. A blowout spoiled by sweaty edges, coily curls stretched into fuzzy, ill-defined strands, and slicked-back ponytails laden with thick flyaways—we’ve all been there. And while it would be wonderful to have a stylist at our beck and call in the middle of sweltering hot days, we all know that’s a faint dream for most of us.
So instead, we’re tasked with finding style products that will aptly provide a barrier between our hair and the moisture in the air. Even if frizz isn’t something that bothers you, celebrity hairstylist Jessica Hoffman says that products typically labeled “anti-frizz” are a great way to add shine and flexible hold to your strands. However, those with naturally curly hair benefit especially well from a volumizing foam, as the formula is less likely to disrupt your curl pattern. But above all, combating humidity really starts in the shower with a smoothing shampoo and conditioner.
“Here is a wonder product that fits the bill perfectly: NuMe’s White Truffle Shampoo (White truffle is known as one of the most hydrating ingredients on earth, by the way!), which will saturate your strands with nourishing, moisturizing orchid and jasmine extracts and evening primrose oil,” she says. “Start with this to ensure that your hair is protected and prepped to battle humidity.”
Once you’re done locking down a solid cleansing combo, peruse 15 of our favorite styling products for taking your humidity protection beyond the house.
Alterna Caviar Anti-Aging Anti-Frizz Blowout Butter
A cream-to-oil formula made to smooth and soften thicker hair types.
Amika Curl Corps Defining Cream
Tapioca starch in this curl definer provides a soft hold, while oat peptides form a protective barrier against the elements.
Big Sexy Hair Root Pump Plus Humidity Resistant Volumizing Spray Mousse
A non-crunchy hairspray for thick hair that provides hold and lifts hair from the root.
Bumble and bumble Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil
Get glossy, editorial-level curls with this formula that provides the hold of a gel and the hydration of a nourishing oil.
DevaCurl Frizz-Free Volumizing Foam Lightweight Body Booster
An alcohol-free foam that provides light hold and definition to curls.
Joico Body Shake Texturizing Finisher
A soft, nonsticky spray that provides hold and protection from humidity.
Not Your Mother's Kinky Moves Curl Defining Hair Cream
Natural grapeseed and jasmine smooth and define curls, while also holding them in place throughout the day.
Klorane Leave-In Cream with Papyrus Milk
A lightweight leave-in that provides hold without weighing the hair down.
Living Proof No Frizz Humidity Shield
Use this on dry hair to keep it from poufing up by day's end.
Marc Anthony Refreshing Coconut Clear Dry Conditioner
Refresh your blowout and lock the style in place with this innovative conditioner formula.
OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray
The shea butter and marula oil in this hydrating hairspray ensure that it won't leave your hair crunchy and flaky.
Ouidad Advanced Climate Control Heat and Humidity Gel
Wheat protein and polymers expand with your hair, so you're never without protection as you step into the humid air.
SheaMoisture Miracle Styler Leave-In Treatment
Run this through wet hair and either air-dry or diffuse to lock in the formula and step into the summer sun worry-free.
Moroccanoil Hydrating Styling Cream
The behentrimonium chloride in this leave-in is what conditions and keeps the hair from forming static.
Reverie Anti Frizz Milk
An oil-cream formula that protects and moisturizes without weighing any hair type down.
