Hands Down, These Are the Best Anti-Humidity Products for Natural Hair

Let me start by saying, I don’t know anyone who loves humidity. In fact, I think it’s safe to say 99.9% of us despise it. TBH, there’s not much to love, especially if you have natural or textured hair. We all know the struggle after spending minutes (if not hours) perfecting our waves, curls, and coils for it to all go down the drain in a matter of minutes thanks to smoggy, suffocating air. So to say we need humidity hair products in our daily rotation would be an understatement.

Thankfully, there are award-worthy formulas out there that repel that unwelcome moisture in the air and keep our strands intact, no matter what mother nature may bring. And since humidity is basically every curl’s worst nightmare, there are specific needs people with straight-hair probably wouldn’t think twice about. To help eliminate the guesswork, we’ve rounded up the top formulas that fight humidity without sacrificing definition, hydration or hold. From gels to creams to spray, keep scrolling to see our must-haves.

Living Proof No Frizz Weightless Styling Spray

This anti-frizz spray is a cult-favorite for a reason. It really works. It’s infused with Living Proof’s patented technology that keeps unwanted puffiness at bay.

$38 at Ulta

TXTR By Cantu Shine + Sculpt Control Paste

Our top pick for slicked-back updos and braids, this paste gives major hold and hydration thanks to shea butter and spearmint oil.

$10 at Target

Bb. Curl (Style) Anti-Humidity Gel-Oil

If you’re looking for definition and locked-in curls, you have to try this gel-oil hybrid. A blend of humectants keep curls looking moisturized and protected from even the harshest humidity.

$30 at Sephora

Alterna Bamboo Anti-Humidity Hair Spray

Finally, a dry hair spray that doesn’t interrupt your tried-and-true haircare routine. This spray will set your curls in place (sans the crunch and stickiness) and seals the cuticle with the combination of oragnic kendi oil and bamboo.

$18 at Ulta

Oribe Imperméable Anti-Humidity Spray

A favorite of the pros, this humidity-resistant formula was tested and perfected in the tropical climate of Miami so we know it actually works. Not to mention, that signature Oribe scent is enough to win over our hearts.

$42 at Dermstore

It’s a 10 Miracle Leave-In

This milky potion might be the closest thing to heaven for our hair (the name isn’t for naught). It truly does everything from blocking humidity to adding sheen to sealing split ends. It’s one of my personal must-have products and the secret to silky, smooth spirals.

$19 at Ulta

R+Co Moon Landing Anti-Humidity Spray

Made with a polymer blend that literally repels moisture so frizz stays our and hydration locks in, this new drop was love at first spritz.

$32 at R+Co

Aveda Brilliant Anti-Humectant Pomade

An oldie-but-goodie pomade we love to keep those frizz-prone baby hairs laid.

$26 at Nordstrom

OGX Smoothing + Shea Sleek Humidity Blocking Hairspray

A moisture-rich hair spray (thanks to shea butter and marula oil) that protects in rain and sunshine. It’s also less than $10 so we consider this a win-win all around.

$9 at Target

Ouidad Climate Control Featherlight Styling Cream

If you’re like me and need a humidity-resistant styling cream on days when humidity is high, rake this lightweight cream through your curls. A blend of humectants and oils keeps strands from expanding no matter the forecast.

$26 at Ulta

Ouai Anti-Frizz Hair Sheets

These purse-friendly hair sheets are a lifesaver when that unexpected rainstorm appears without warning.

$18 at Sephora

