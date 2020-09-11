The Iconic Smoky Eye Got an Upgrade Thanks to Huda Beauty’s New Palettes

I’ve never really been a huge fan of the smoky eye. Something about it just never felt modern to me, even at the height of its popularity. But with Huda Beauty’s new Haze Obsessions palettes, the smoky eye feels like it belongs in 2020—and beyond. That’s because this isn’t your usual heavy black, grey and white eyeshadow. Nope. These three mini palettes are more subtle but still eye-catching, with colorful hues and new textures. It’s kind of like the difference between a full face beat and soft glam.

According to a rep for the brand, founder Huda Kattan was inspired by the “opulent jewel-tones, bold prints and dazzling sequins” that lit up the Fall/Winter 2020 runways. She wanted to create modern makeup that allows you to play with matte, metallics and shimmery eyeshadows to create your own type of smoky eye. The final look will be anything but boring.

There are three palettes to choose from with nine complementary shades: Khaki, Purple and Sand. I chose to first try out Khaki because the earthy tones of khaki, olive, brown, desert tan and peach are totally outside my bright-color-loving comfort zone.

My first instinct was to go right for the peach, just rub it all over my lids and call it a day. Of course, you can do that. But Huda chose these shades to go together and I had to at least attempt a real smoky eye. I used the top middle (pale pink) and the middle middle (deep brown) shades to define my lids, and packed on the shimmery gold (middle right) with my finger. I added the terracotta brown from the bottom right to my lower lash line and the champagne (top left) hue to my inner corners.

I really liked how the formula blended easily. There was some fallout in the pan but nothing crazy. The pigment is just enough to blend out for a smoky look. I love that these mini palettes have the shades for a full look. You don’t have to grab a transition hue or an inner corner highlight from another palette. They’re all here.

These shades not your jam? No worries because there are two other gorgeous options. Grab ’em both now because these babies are limited edition.