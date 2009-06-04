Huge Lips Skinny Hips Hits Shelves

Thought up during a night of eating too much (and maybe drinking too much), Purple Lab founder Karen Robinovitz says she “jokingly” (apparently, not so much) wished she had a lip gloss that plumped her lips and not her hips. Not sure who the joke is on here, but her wish has come true.

Based on the idea women ingest approximately 9 pounds of lip products during their lifetimes, Karen had the idea to make those 9 pounds the equivalent of lip-plumping diet pills. With Vitamin B3 to plump your pout, orange peel oil to boost metabolism and (here’s the puncher) Hoodia to suppress your appetite (yup, that Hoodia from the infomercial diet pill ads), Karen writes on her website the glosses are intended “to keep you healthy, conscious, looking and feeling fabulous.”

But let us deconstruct here: Healthy? Probably not. Hoodia isn’t FDA approved, probably for good reason (just Google ‘Hoodia’). Conscious? Not even sure what Purple Lab means by that. Looking fabulous? If Lisa Rinna lips are your goal, perhaps… Feeling fabulous? Doubtful if you’re not eating, but that’s just us…

Regardless, if you happen to find Huge Lips Skinny Hips appealing (we’re leaning towards appalling), Purple Lab today announced their Huge Lips Skinny Hips glosses are now available for purchase in six shades with names such as “Kitty Pole Dancer” and “No Panty Lines.”

Purble Lab Huge Lips Skinny Hips, $20 each